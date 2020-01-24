The Chinese New Year celebrations from Richmond continue despite virus concerns

RICHMOND (NEWS 1130) – Thousands of people are in Richmond on Friday at events celebrating the start of the Chinese New Year, despite concerns about the Wuhan corona virus within the Chinese community.

Nancy Small, CEO of Tourism Richmond, says the organizers of the various events have not yet adjusted their plans.

“We are going to monitor (the virus) and ensure that the health and well-being of visitors and residents are of paramount importance to everyone, which of course they are. I mean, the Canadian government is really trying to improve on this and congratulates them for having really done more, “she says, but acknowledges the underlying concerns.

“Something like this – an unknown – where some things you just don’t know what’s going to happen or how far or how wide it will naturally create uncertainty,” she explains.

This weekend, events are being organized in Richmond to mark the beginning of the “Year of the Rat”.

“There is a large and varied mix of events in shopping centers, in the International Buddhist Temple, in the River Rock and at Marriot Airport, and we have just seen nothing that is affected by this,” says Small.

She said that the greatest impact on Wuhan coronavirus concerns is likely to be for local tour operators who provide services to China.

Vancouver International Airport recognizes the concern and has published an informative video on social media.

The safety and security of our passengers, employees and all airport visitors is our top priority. We are aware of the increasing concern about the corona virus, so we wanted to give an update on the ongoing measures at YVR. https://t.co/q9ceU0KQGf

