Loading...

HARARE, Zimbabwe – The Chinese foreign minister arrives in Zimbabwe on Saturday as part of a five-nation tour through Africa to promote the economic and political interests of the Asian giant on the continent.

Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo of Zimbabwe described the visit of Wang Yi, one of the most powerful political figures in China, as proof of “the strategic all-embracing partnership” between Zimbabwe and the Asian giant. He told state-run Zimbabwean media that Wang would pursue China’s economic interests during the visit.

The Chinese minister of Foreign Affairs often makes an African tour at the beginning of the year to emphasize the importance Beijing attaches to the continent.

As in many parts of Africa, China has a strong presence in Zimbabwe, with investments ranging from energy to agriculture, mining and wildlife trade. With Zimbabwe’s economy in a downward spiral, some analysts are saying that behind closed doors Wang will encourage Zimbabwean leaders to improve the country’s economic performance and honor their debts to China.

Zimbabwe’s long-standing ties with China increased in 2003 when it pursued a “Look East” policy after Western countries imposed sanctions.

Since then, China has become the largest source of foreign direct investment in Zimbabwe and has links with the Zimbabwean army, including the construction of a military university on the outskirts of the capital, Harare.

China has also increasingly expanded its ties with the construction of a new parliament building that is estimated to cost more than $ 100 million. It also offers humanitarian assistance such as rice and other food product donations, as well as technical assistance during natural disasters.

China’s growing involvement has been criticized by the opposition of Zimbabwe and others for alleged exploitation of local workers and the country’s natural resources.

China has invested billions of dollars in major construction projects in Africa, such as roads, railways and stadiums, for which many countries have accumulated large debts. In exchange, some African countries have given China access to natural resources such as minerals.

China has also protected some repressive rulers of Africa from international sanctions at the United Nations. China’s investments often come without requirements for safeguards against corruption, waste and environmental damage, making them attractive to African leaders.

China’s reach to Africa is focused on building trade, investment, and political ties with a continent that is often overlooked by the US and other Western countries. It has included many African countries in its so-called Belt and Road Initiative that wants to invest in infrastructure projects to boost trade.

During his current tour through Africa, the Chinese foreign minister has already visited Egypt, where he promised to help the country fight extremist violence and grow the economy.

Wang also visited geographically strategic Djibouti in the tricky Horn of Africa. Djibouti is the location of the first overseas military base of China and the home of the only permanent military base of the United States in Africa.

In Eritrea, he promises support for a project to build roads in the country that is largely isolated from the rest of the world.

Wang is also scheduled to visit Burundi, where President Pierre Nkurunziza has previously described China as “a best friend” under pressure due to alleged human rights violations. Burundi is the beneficiary of Chinese aid in areas such as education and the construction of a state house. China is involved in the energy and agriculture of the country.

Farai Mutsaka, The Associated Press