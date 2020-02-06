The Chinese doctor who raised the alarm about the Wuhan corona virus died

The Chinese doctor who tried to warn others about the Wuhan corona virus died according to various state reports. Li Wenliang, a 34-year-old physician working in Wuhan, raised the alarm about the new corona virus school-alumni group on the Chinese message app WeChat that seven patients from a local fish market were diagnosed with SARS-like disease and his hospital was quarantined. After he posted the message, Li was accused by Wuhan of police rumors. He was one of the doctors targeted by the police because he tried to whistle about the deadly virus in the first weeks of the outbreak, which made more than 28,000 people sick and killed more than 560. Li was admitted to hospital on January 12 after receiving the virus from one of his patients, and he was confirmed to have had the corona virus on February 1. On Thursday, the World Health Organization responded to the news of Li’s death on Twitter and wrote, “We are deeply saddened by the death of Dr. Li Wenliang. We must all celebrate the work he did at # 2019nCoV.” The death toll and number people infected by the Wuhan coronavirus continues to grow, with no signs of slowing, despite serious quarantine and population control methods that are central to China The number of confirmed cases worldwide was 28,275 on Thursday, with more than 28,000 in China. The number of cases in China grew by 3,694 or 15% the previous day. There have been 565 deaths so far, all but two, in China, one in the Philippines and one in Hong Kong.

