The Chinese community of London celebrates the Year of the Rat

Co-chairmen Vivian Iron and Alan Chan of the London Chapter Dragon Festival of the Chinese Canadian National Council assemble huge Chinese lanterns before they are lifted to the ceiling at RBC Place London. 570 guests are expected Saturday night for the celebration of the Chinese New Year, with a charity component towards El Sistema Aeolian. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

The 570 guests who gather at RBC Place on Saturday evening to mark Chinese New Year go to party as if it is the Year of the Rat – which is just beginning according to the Chinese zodiac.

“It’s all about being with family and friends,” said London lawyer Vivian Iron, who co-chairs the sold-out Dragon Gala celebration.

Iron, assisted by about 65 volunteers and the board of the event, is organizing the annual celebration that is announced as the biggest night of the social calendar for the Chinese community of London.

“In Chinese culture, the New Year is celebrated throughout the month,” Iron explains. According to the lunar calendar, the festivities of the Year of the Rat began on January 25, so it’s not a one-night, one-shot countdown to the new calendar.

And how do you call in Chinese New Year anyway?

“Many of the events are focused on food,” Iron said.

“We really have a special treat for the evening,” she noted, with the aperitif course provided by the culinary program of downtown Fanshawe College.

Those appetizers alone sound like a party: pork and shrimp dumplings, spring rolls, longevity noodles and steamed bass, plus what is called ma lai go, a traditional light Chinese cake.

The lucky colors for the event are red and gold, with older participants handing their younger relatives red envelopes filled with money to promote prosperity and community.

“Chinese culture is not very well known for hugging and kissing,” Iron said, adding that loving acts – such as sharing a party – are favored by her family and friends.

Iron will have changed equipment three times by the end of the night. “I actually have three dresses,” including traditional Chinese clothing, said Iron, a corporate lawyer at Siskinds Law Firm.

Her parents came to Toronto from China before her birth. They moved to Forest City when a business opportunity arose: her father opened London’s first Mandarin Restaurant – the chain known for its extensive buffet – in the mid-1990s on Wellington and Commissioners Road.

What does the animal of the year symbolize? Iron says that those born during the Year of the Rat usually think smart, think fast, and are resourceful. The rat is the first animal on the astrology map, so the entire Chinese zodiac is starting again this year.

The Chinese community of London may not be concentrated in one place – there is no Chinatown or Little China here – Iron believes it is ‘pretty big’.

“I think it’s huge,” she said. “There are Chinese restaurants everywhere.”

