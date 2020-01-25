The China deal could not save the lobster industry this new year

PORTLAND, Maine – American seafood exporters are optimistic that a new trade agreement with China will allow them to re-enter one of the world’s largest markets for lobsters, but aid may not have arrived in time for the biggest day on the calendar.

The busiest season for lobster exports to China is around the Chinese New Year, which was on Saturday. Lobsters have become increasingly popular as the middle class has grown in China, where red is the lucky color. And lobsters turn bright red when they’re cooked.

But President Donald Trump’s trade hostilities with China led to tariffs covering the U.S. lobster export market in 2018, while Canada’s economic growth increased. A new trade agreement between the United States and China, announced on January 15, is designed to enable American seafood exporters, particularly lobsters, to re-enter China.

The market for China may return, but it will not return quickly or all at once, said Stephanie Nadeau, a Maine exporter who owns The Lobster Co. in Arundel.

“It’s not like you get all of your business back,” said Nadeau. “But it would help.”

US lobster exports to China totaled more than $ 138 million in the first eleven months of 2018 and fell to less than $ 47 million in the first eleven months of last year. Figures for December, usually a month with strong exports, were not yet available for 2019.

January is usually another heavy export month for lobsters. The U.S. sent lobsters worth over $ 22 million to China in January 2018, about six months before the tariffs were applied. The number dropped to less than $ 9 million in January 2019.

The Maine Lobster Dealers’ Association supports improved trade relationships with China, but it is “unclear how this will affect the market at the moment,” said Annie Tselikis, the group’s managing director.

One of the biggest remaining questions is how much of the Chinese market will get American seafood exporters back. This will determine the role that the Chinese New Year surge will play in the coming years.

The four members of the congressional delegation in Maine, the largest lobster-trapping state, sent a letter to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on January 23 asking him to stop China from committing to the new trade agreement. The letter said that knowing an “exact dollar value of the lobster that China has agreed to buy will allow an independent review of whether China has fulfilled or has distanced itself from its trade obligations”.

Restoring full access would mean more work for the Trump administration, said John Connelly, president of the National Fisheries Institute in McLean, Virginia.

“We urge the administration to quickly work towards a second phase solution, which removes tariffs, imports and exports, so that jobs in all sectors of the American seafood community benefit,” he said.

