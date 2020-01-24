The children's climate suit is not over yet

Though the judges dropped his big case last week, lawyer Phillip Gregory, who represents 21 teenagers in an unprecedented climate change lawsuit against the U.S. government, was in an excellent mood Thursday morning. “I’m great,” said Gregory.

The case may not be brought to trial for the time being.

But Gregory is not the least bit bored because both he and his young customers believe that the courts will ultimately decide in their favor. Their historic five-year-old lawsuit argues that by supporting an energy system that emits strong greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, the United States is violating its constitutional rights to a stable future.

“Our youth plaintiffs continue to believe in our constitution and believe the courts will allow trial,” said Gregory.

That’s right. These teenagers are still trying to get a trial, but have been weakened for years. In a weighty decision last week, a three-member panel of the powerful appeals court for the ninth circuit in Oregon “reluctantly” ruled that the courts couldn’t solve a global problem as complex as climate change – even though it threatens the Americans.

At some point, the case of youth in Oregon should be brought to justice. It was scheduled for October 29, 2018. But the Supreme Court stepped in and stopped the process shortly before it even started, saying that the lower courts should deal with the question of whether the lawsuit really deserves trial. The lower court finally and hesitantly decided “no”.

But the young plaintiffs still have a few cards to play – if not many. Maintaining the lawsuit poses significant challenges and risks.

The plaintiffs and their lawyers plan to request a new jury of federal judges in the ninth constituency to review the decision to throw their case. It’s called a “en banc review“And the plaintiffs hope that these other judges will overturn the decision and ultimately allow the climate change process to be brought to trial in the 9th constituency. The 9th constituency hears between 15 and 25 bankruptcy filings each year, but receives approximately 1,500 bankruptcy filings each Year.

“It is absolutely a good move,” said Kassie Siegel, director of the Climate Law Institute, who is not involved in the case.

That’s because a new panel of federal judges may believe that the case of young people should be heard in an official trial, as both Congress and the President have failed to address the undeniable carbon emissions that are heating the planet (though Coal burns), ambitious containment crashes in the US and leads to small declines nationwide). There is potential that these judges could come to a decision similar to one of Oregon’s three judges, Judge Josephine L. Staton, who was outvoted two by one. Staton gave a deeply passionate defense of the right of young people to go to court.

“A great word is” blistering, “” said Gregory Staton’s opinion.

“It is as if an asteroid is heading towards Earth and the government decides to shut down our only defense,” Staton wrote. “The government is committed to lifting this lawsuit and is bluntly insisting that it has the absolute and uncontrollable power to destroy the nation.”

The young plaintiff’s application to review the most recent decision must be submitted by early March. However, what the new judges could decide is unknown.

“Nobody can say for sure what will happen at every stage of a lawsuit,” said Siegel. “There is no way to say for sure how a jury will decide.”

However, the chances of new judges bringing the case to court are “vanishingly slim,” said Patrick Parenteau, a law professor and senior lawyer at the Vermont Law School’s Environmental and Natural Resources Law Clinic. (Parenteau, who also had no role in the lawsuit, vehemently believes that the judges should have brought the juvenile case to court.)

“It’s a math question,” he said.

This is because 29 active judges are represented in the 9th constituency and a majority of them (15) have to agree so that the en-banc review can take place at all. However, two democratically appointed judges (who think climate change is a problem) simply threw the case away. In addition, 13 of the 9th constituency judges are nominated by Republicans, nine of whom were chosen by President Donald Trump, who rejects Congress’s climate science. It could therefore be very difficult to get the majority of these judges to agree to an en banc review.

But that’s not all! Even if the majority of judges agree to the review, a new jury of 11 judges will be selected at random to review the case. There is no guarantee that the majority of these judges are left-wing and may support a climate review process.

In addition, Parenteau warned that there would be great risks in giving a new jury the opportunity to assess the case (if they decide to). The original three-judge panel threw the case back, but agreed that there was a serious climate crisis. They “reluctantly” decided that the courts could not cope with climate change. However, a new body could decide that climate change is not a problem at all, and this judgment – an important legal view – should be removed entirely from the books.

“What you could lose is an opinion that has given you almost everything,” said Parenteau. “You could make a much worse decision. (The judges) couldn’t agree that it’s a climate crisis.”

Or, Parenteau admitted, the judges could do the opposite and, after a review, decide to take the case to court.

This is what Gregory, one of the plaintiff’s lawyers, is betting on. He and his young clients want to go to court.

The youth that Gregory represents are struggling with the predicted consequences of a warming planet – consequences that are expected to worsen. A applicant in Louisiana woke up one morning when ankle-deep water flooded her home during an unusually heavy storm. The flood rose and soon sewage ran through the house. The flood has not decreased for weeks. Another said that hotter, drier conditions make their asthma worse.

“It is harm that violates the constitution of America’s youth,” said Gregory.

Fast carbon dioxide emissions.

Image: Scripps Institution of Oceanography

The plaintiffs are demanding that the courts ask the United States to solve the problem, possibly by making efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions or ban federal fracking, Gregory said.

The courts certainly did similar things when the legislature abandoned American citizens. The United States Supreme Court unanimously ruled that segregation was illegal in 1954 and demanded that schools be “deliberately speeded up” to be dismantled. Some schools “peacefully desegrated” while other schools encountered white racist mobs who opposed desegregation. However, publicly sanctioned segregation has become critical everywhere (although segregation still exists in other ways, as many children go to school in neighborhoods dominated by white or non-white populations).

“It will never be over.”

“New situations require new remedies,” Gregory said, noting that the founding fathers could not imagine carbon emissions destabilizing the climate and endangering the nation’s prosperity.

There is no question that the youth climate test faces major challenges, and ultimately the federal judges may never grant them an examination. But in many ways, Gregory and the plaintiffs have already won.

“This case has paid enormous attention to the climate emergency,” said Siegel of the Climate Law Institute.

For now, the case has legs. Whatever happens, this one case is just part of an unprecedented decades-long (at least) move to separate the U.S. energy, industrial, and transportation sectors from fossil fuels. “This is a case – and it has done a lot of good,” said Parenteau, referring to the diminishing chances of going to court.

But remember, he emphasized:

“It is not over – it will never be over – never. We have released forces that will not be tamed in 10, 20, 30 or 40 years. We are talking about a century-long struggle.”

