The children who could save Australian rugby

The term “golden generation” should definitely be avoided. It is often given too early, but we cannot avoid judging the scores of young people who have made up this year’s squad.

I believe in them – openly – with all the usual restrictions. If some of them sometimes crash and burn this season, as they always do, cut and paste this column and send it to me on Twitter: it won’t change my mind. I’m in the long run.

Why? It’s not that Waratah’s full-back Mark Nawaqanitawase’s vertical jump impressed me, although his athletic talents could make him win the race for the Wallabies among his competitors.

That’s because I see players like Waratah’s No. 10. Harrison will understand the basics of the game at such a young age. Harrison has a nice left shoe – when he kicks his head over the ball when he kicks a goal, he looks like Dan Carter – and he uses it tactically to transfer pressure to his opponents.

But this is also the time of year for hard forecasts and optimistic projections.

These hard-boiled brumbies are still the team to beat in Australia. They are extremely well run and although they will have a very young group of No. 10 to choose from – and probably less than Harrison or Isaac Lucas announced by the Reds – they will find a way to play a lot against No. 9 Power of their pack.

The back row of ACT looks stacked, and it’s no surprise that Waratahs importer, Will Miller, is expanding the overall package once he has cracked an already good-looking back row.

I fear for the rebels. Jack Maddocks’ return to the Waratahs feels like a moment when the Reds and Waratahs are switching to a long-term contract model, and the rebels have been excluded from the largest production zones of Australian rugby. I can’t get Stephen Hoile’s argument “Three teams are the best” out of my head.

The sight of a much stronger pack of Waratahs in the pre-season is a good sign – Tom Staniforth looks like a tight ban looks like – but their season will depend on how quickly Harrison can level out in 10th place. If he finds his feet quickly, it will test the ability of angular Rob Penney not to show too much excitement about the potential of young men.

It is difficult for the young Reds to weigh their progress because we do not know exactly whether Brad Thorn is the right man to lead them at this stage of their careers. Thorn needs some results this season, or at least signs that he can build an attack, especially if you have a player in Lucas who is as good as Damian McKenzie the same age.

In New Zealand, the average age of players is also falling, although the Crusaders are still the team to beat. Their line of defense is excellent and it is likely that they will produce another new all black in Will Jordan’s fullback. Their pack still looks strong enough to beat most teams in the competition, except maybe the Springboks-laden Stormers.

The focus will also be on the chiefs, whose recruitment of world-class Warren Gatland coincides with the return of Aaron Cruden (overseas) and McKenzie (after a long-term injury), which gives Gatland the weapons to crack the title.

The new Stormers coach John Dobson has demonstrated his strengths and they will try to get the swing of the South African Rugby World Cup by simply rubbing most of the teams in the dirt and then his exciting young combination of # 9 and No. 10 release Herschel Jantjies and Damian Willemse when the big boys have done their job.

The sharks and lions have been hit by overseas raids – Malcolm Marx is playing in Japan, for example – but the biggest way out at this conference is through Jaguares’ loss of brilliant and talented Pablo Matera to France. The jury is not sure whether they can recover from it.

But that’s the problem with the Argentines. In Australia, God knows that the game has its own problems and we are not aware of it. But these new children can play and you can look forward to that.

Cully’s prediction for the Australian conference:

1. Brumbies

2. Waratahs

3. Red tones

4. Rebels

5. Sun wolves

Five of the best young weapons

Will Harrison (Waratahs, No.10)

A real number 10 with an excellent kick game that allows him to manipulate the defense in the background and then choose a pass or run option when activated. Also deceptively strong, should therefore be able to assert itself in the heavily frequented channel No. 10. It’s natural, protective instinct to hold him back as long as possible, but Super Rugby is probably not as forgiving to young players as it was a decade ago, and the old argument still holds: if you’re good enough, you’re old enough. The new Wallabies trainer Dave Rennie will look closely.

Angus Bell (Waratahs, headrest)

Large, powerful lot head, for whom the best point of reference could be someone like Wyatt Crockett. The former Crusader and All Black were an absolute beast at their best in Super Rugby, and Bell seems to have a similarly destructive mindset in the allotted time. Also more than a handful with ball in hand and a high leg lift that helps him get through contact. Will push Tom Robertson for a start into the # 1 jersey before the season ends.

Mark Nawaqanitawase (Waratahs, Wings, Defenders)

Already athletic on a different level with its size, pace and ability to change direction. The comparisons with Israel Folau are not without foundation, but his successful progress through the Junior Wallabies and NRC means that he received a deeper rugby education than Folau. He can take most of his chances, but in the long run he may be a full-back. And let’s all learn how to pronounce his last name correctly: Sure, it’s not easy, but it’s not difficult with a little practice and we can respect his legacy by doing this.

Isaac Lucas (Reds, Fives, Defenders)

Not necessarily a beginner, but he’ll be 20 years old at the start of the Super Rugby season and the Reds are likely to give him the # 10 jersey. A great runner with a broken field, but who also has good draw-and-pass skills. So this season it will likely turn out where he is best suited: at No. 10 or No. 15, where he played the leading role for the Junior Wallabies. Relatively light frame means that it will be targeted in defense, but toughness is no doubt and one of the players who want to watch the game.

Darcy Swain (Brumbies, castle)

Like Lucas, he already had a passion for Super Rugby, but this is his chance to get to know Rory Arnold, who is now playing in France. Swain is a bit confused, and there’s no better place to learn your striker trade than in Canberra. Impressive young Reds castles usually get all the rapeseed, but my money goes to this young Queenslander who is overtaking the lot. The Brumbies are simply the best recruiters in the industry and can also make big profits with their jump-offs against the former Warriors and the Sturm powerhouse Solomone Kata.

