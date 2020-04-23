The childcare sector faces destruction after ministers have followed a promise to allow nurseries for staff leave – The Scottish Sun

2

The childcare sector may collapse entirely after the government backs down on commitments to cover lost funds and allow nurseries for staff leave, industry leaders have warned.

Last month the Ministry of Education (DfE) had assured childcare providers that they would continue to receive payments they received from Government policy to provide up to 30 hours of free childcare per child.

This move has led to 24,000 nurseries in the UK in chaosCredit: Getty Images – Getty

His guidance tells 24,000 nurseries in the UK that they will also be able to use staff on the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which covers 80 percent of wage costs.

But after intervention from the Ministry of Finance, DfE was forced to cancel this double financial assistance guarantee for child care providers.

Its revised guidelines inform child care providers that the more funding nurseries receive from the state to cover lost income, the less wage costs they can claim through the Job Retention Scheme.

The amended guidelines inform childcare providers that they will only be able to access the Job Retention Scheme “to cover the proportion of bills that can be considered paid from the provider’s personal income”.

This means that many nurseries will not be able to get full access to both schemes, as the department’s original guidelines suggest.

For example, if a provider receives 40 percent of its revenue from government funding, and 60 percent from other income, the provider can only claim support for the Job Retention Scheme up to 60 percent of their payment bill.

The guidelines state that “this will be done by leave staff whose salaries usually reach no more than 60 percent of the total provider payment”.

This move has left 24,000 British nurseries in turmoil because they have spent the past four weeks budgeting on the wrong financial assumptions.

That in turn made 300,000 childcare jobs in this sector questionable.

In a firm reminder, head of the Early-Year Alliance Neil Leitch, said the change threatened the future of the sector which was already under enormous financial pressure.

He said: “It is absolutely unacceptable that after providing clear and explicit guarantees to childcare providers that they will be able to rely on financial support from ‘free rights’ funding and the Job Retention Scheme during the coronavirus crisis, the government now says that it will make it easier this support.

“The early years of business will make significant financial plans and decisions based on published guidelines, and many have started staff leave. It’s too late for the government to start adding new warnings, conditions and limits now.”

He added: “The Ministry of Finance needs to immediately rethink its position on this matter, and prioritize providing the support providers they need to continue to provide care during this very difficult time by ensuring that all arrangements can fully access both schemes, because the sector initially leads to believe it will be a problem. If not, when all this is finally over, there may not be a child care sector left. “

A spokesman from the Ministry of Education said: “We have confirmed that we will continue to fund the council for free childcare rights for the duration of this closure, because we are asking for arrangements to remain open where needed for the children of critical and most vulnerable workers.

“To support them with this, we remove some of the burdens on staff during these difficult times, temporarily changing some of the Foundation’s Early Stage framework requirements and providing significant financial support, including business-level vacations for many private providers. We have established further clarity on other available support, including eligibility for the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme where employers receive government funding. “

