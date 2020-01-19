Jason Thompson’s incredible acting talent is why Billy walks down a dark street. Credit: CBS

Subscribe to the newsletter The Young and the Restless!

Young and troubled lead author Josh Griffith has dark days ahead of him for Billy Abbott. Josh also reveals why the show decided to get Billy’s mental health under control.

“I saw such a phenomenal work by Jason Thompson (Billy) that I said,” There has to be more. Let’s go deeper. Let’s go back further “We discussed the Adam / Delia stuff, but I wanted to know with heart and soul who Billy is and why he is like this. How much of his bad behavior and mistakes and stupidity comes from the fact that everyone does it expected and judged him because of that? “, the headwriter told Soap Opera Digest.

If someone asks if you watch #YR at work… 😉 pic.twitter.com/5yrwHymkRv

– Young and restless (@YandR_CBS) January 16, 2020

Last summer, glimpses of Billy (Jason Thompson), who sank into a dark place, began trying to kidnap Adam (Mark Grossman) as an amortization after Adam killed Billy’s daughter Delia in an accident. Thanks to Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart), Billy couldn’t upset Adam.

Take part in The Young and the Restless discussions in our forum!

They took him to a safe place to relax and finally called Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to help Billy. She convinced him to seek treatment and see a therapist. Billy agreed. The therapy worked, and Billy was back with himself, as his loved ones thought.

Over the past few weeks, viewers have watched Billy get lost, retire, and do everything possible to spend time with those who know him best. Billy would rather spend time with Amanda (Mishael Morgan) than anyone else.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8osReVERYw (/ embed)

Fans have been questioning Billy’s state of mind since he left Jabot. Now it seems that the viewers have the right to worry about him. The dark journey of Billy’s mental health is still unsettled.

Headwriter Josh Griffith hasn’t revealed how dark life would be for Billy, but he said that Amanda, Victoria, and Chloe will all play a significant role in presenting Billy’s dark side.

The Young and the Restless air on CBS on weekdays.