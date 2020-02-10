The chic nail color that swept the red carpet from Oscars

The biggest breakthrough beauty trend of the 2020 Academy Awards was also the most subtle and easy to copy: black nail polish.

The classic dark mani turned out to be the accessory par excellence for the Oscars, complementing the best fashion moments of the night, from Billie Eilish’s ivory Chanel suit to the hooded rhinestone-inlaid Ralph Lauren dress by Janelle Monae – and of course the dreamy watercolor pastel Miu by Lucy Boynton Miu dress at the after party of Vanity Fair.

Come on, all the evidence you need that a black mani was the top trend of the night. Consider it the most affordable Oscars accessory – and plenty of inspiration to take out your Essie Licorice bottle.

Zazie Beetz

The Joker star complemented her sequined strapless Thom Browne dress with a matching mani: the jet-black French. Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Film Magic.Beetz’s mani came thanks to LA-based nail pro Betina Goldstein, who styled a “pointed French” for its angular shape. Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images.

Billie Eilish

Of course the 18-year-old “Bad Guy” singer went all out for her first Oscars performance. She wore Chanel from head to toe and improved her square acrylic nails with a glossy black finish. Photo: Steve Granitz / WireImage. The close-up shot shows all the little details, from the fingerless lace gloves of the star to the little crystals that beautify the tip of each nail. Photo: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic.

Lucy Boynton

The choice of the Bohemian Rhapsody star to style her romantic pastel tulle Miu Miu dress with black nail polish made the entire ensemble so much cooler. Photo: Jon Kopaloff / WireImage. The tight shot shows that Boynton has not added any frills, but is stuck clean and classic black mani. Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images.

Janelle Monae

It is undeniable that Janelle Monae’s hooded and sequined Ralph Lauren dress won the red carpet, although it was the more subtle details – such as the red lip and black mani – that centered her entire look. Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images. you get a zoomed-in photo of Monae’s mani, complete with the chicest accent: the crystal-studded cuticle stripe. Photo: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic.

Diane Keaton

We all love a Diane Keaton fashion moment and her Oscars look was no exception. What we did not expect from the actress was killing manicure inspiration. But look at those long, shapely nails shiny with black nail polish – so chic. Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images.

Gal Gadot

The Wonder Woman star was the image of elegance at the Oscars, combining her baby pink and black lace-lined Givenchy dress with the classic beauty products: a low chignon, red lip and black nails. Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images.

