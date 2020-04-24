The Chevrolet C8 Corvette processor shows 1,000 HP ‘Zora’ Model In 2025

Photo: Kristen Lee (Jalopnik)

Hagerty got his hands on a supposedly filtered schedule of release dates for each upcoming trim of the new Chevy C8 Corvette engine. It shows that a range-topper should fall in 2025 as a 1,000-horsepower hybrid called the “Zora,” so that’s fine.

Here’s what’s on the document that Hagerty claims to feature:

Model Model Year, Engine, Power (est.) Torque (est.), Probable Application

2021LT2, 6.2-liter 16-valve OHV, 490-495 hp, 465-470 lb-ft, RHD Corvettes for export

2022LT6, 5.5-liter 32-valve DOHC, 650 hp, 600 lb-ft, Corvette Z06

2023LT2, 6.2-liter 16-valve OHV hybrid, 600 hp, 500 lb-ft, Corvette Grand Sport

2024LT7, 5.5-liter twin-turbo DOHC, 850 hp825 lb-ft, Corvette ZR1

2025LT7HP1, 5.5-liter twin-turbo hybrid DOHC, 1000 hp, 975 lb-ft, ZORA Corvette

So on top of that we have your standard C8 corvette. No real surprises with the Z06 or ZR1, though it looks like they are already winners. The big news is not just one, but two Corvette hybrid models. The Grand Sport comes two years ahead and about 400 hp of fear of the second hybrid – the 1,000 HP range model supposedly called Zora.

If this document is a real leak, and if this outline remains true of production (with possible covid-19 delays coming), then we have some early misconceptions about what engines were getting into Corvettes.

Many reports believe that the ZR1 would be the gamma-topper, as has been the case in the past, and assumed that high-performance grenades would go naturally into that model. But it looks like Zora will be something new, so it’s fun.

G / O Media may earn a commission

Honestly, though, looking at the ridiculous numbers on this sheet, I can’t help but feel like we’ve hit “Too Much” at the end of the Grand Sport.

What the hell is a man in an awkward lying Under Armor soft tee tucked into pastel denim that goes with 1,000 horsepower? Nothing. Just nothing. They never got there, probably.

.