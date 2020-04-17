If your goal was a Porsche Taycan with the highest possible range and you save between $ 50 and $ 85,000 or less, holy shit this is a great day for you. I mean, it would be if the world wasn’t closed and you could really go buy a car or whatever. I say this because Porsche today announced availability of the Taycan entry-level 4S, which starts at $ 103,800 and has an estimated EPA range of 203 miles.

This is 2 miles more than $ 150,900 Taycan Turbo, a car completely free of any turbocharger, and eleven miles more than the Taycan Turbo S, which starts at $ 185,000 and also has zero turos.

The Taycan 4S uses the 93.4 kWh Performance Battery Plus, which delivers electron flow deliveries to its 562 horsepower (combined) engines, allowing it to go from a dead stop to a kilometer per minute in 3.8 seconds. The 4S reaches 155 mph, in case you live somewhere where it can reach speeds as well, as in a racing track van.

As I said the world was closed in there, you could really buy a Taycan 4S if you had 100 large spaces around. Porsche offers a “non-contact home delivery” of the car, which I like to imagine the car parked in your car while a guy with a Porsche hat gives you your keys the other way.

For those of you math experts, you may have noticed that 203 is significantly less than 348, which is the EPA’s estimated Tesla Model S. It also means that some outlets have independently tested the Taycan range and found it to be much higher than EPA’s estimate, in some cases even nearly equal to Tesla’s range.

I hope, when all this pandemic is over and we are all happy to be vaccinated or incarnated in plastic sheaths or anything we can carry a Taycan and perform our tests to confirm these numbers.

