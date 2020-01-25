Sergio is 83 and is about to become a first spy, if only he can figure out how to use FaceTime. Sitting in front of Romulo, the private investigator who hired him, Sergio opens his iPhone camera application and lifts the device, trying to understand why seeing his boss photographed on his screen is not the same as the video chat.

The struggles of the elderly with technology and, in a broader sense, the regrettable burst of communication between the elderly and the young, are at the heart of The Mole Agent, a charming documentary that follows Sergio as he makes “undercover” in a retirement home. Her mission is to investigate the fact that one of the residents – her “target” – is being ill-treated by the nurses, a task entrusted to Romulo by the suspect girl of the target. Romulo appeals to men aged 80 to 90, presenting a series of curious candidates. He finally chooses Sergio, a Chilean gentleman with a soft voice who lost his wife a few months earlier and seems impatient to be entertained.

Obviously, Sergio is in many ways the anti-spy. Romulo provides him with a special pen and a pair of glasses that both contain tiny integrated video cameras, but Sergio can barely figure out how to use them. Once he moves into the retirement home, Sergio has no trouble acting courteously and cordially among his new classmates, but he finds it difficult to be discreet; he often sends updates to Romulo’s voice memos while he sits in the public hallway of the house so everyone can listen – although neither the nurses nor the residents seem to notice or care. It is cool and funny to see an apparently serious spy plot unfolding in this gentle and slow community, and the charm and humor of the film reside in its embrace of this contradiction.

The elderly have long had a disproportionate interest in artists for this reason. It is easy to take a picture of them, to collapse them into caricatures of the cute old couple or the crotchy crotch shaking his cane in reproach. There is also a tendency to fetishize the appearance of old people: their wrinkles, their anachronistic clothes, their arched postures – look how adorable! How special! How endearing! As a society, we are so used to infantilizing images that many pass imperceptibly, seeming intrinsic to the stories of older people in general.

It is a difficult trap to dodge, but the writer-director Maite Alberdi skillfully bypasses it without falling. She examines several stories in the retirement home: a woman who does not remember if her children came to visit, another woman who is convinced that her mother will find her soon. There are also more lucid residents, such as a woman who quickly falls in love with Sergio and hopes that she will marry at home. The specificity of these characters, their desires and personalities, allows them to challenge easy arrangements. Alberdi ensures that they are not just agents of Sergio’s tale, but rather full-fledged characters, with stories and arcs that, we know, will continue to function after Sergio’s mission is over.

It’s hard for the funniest and sweetest aspects of history to depend on Sergio’s age. It’s not a big spoiler to point out that what ultimately allows Sergio to break through in his investigation is his ability to empathize with the specific needs of his target – and the home community in his together – and these needs turn out to be quite different from what her daughter initially assumed. In a memorable scene, as residents celebrate the birthday of the nursing home with a party, the nurses elect Sergio as “king”. He wears a plastic crown and dances with a series of blushing and chuckling ladies, strolling around the room with panache. The risk of banality here is very real, but that does not mean that its charms are ageist. Like Sergio in his mission, The Mole Agent allows us to monitor risks and find pleasure anyway.

