The charges dropped against the Coalfire security team that broke into the courthouse during a pen test

Costs were charged against a few cyber security experts who were arrested during a physical penetration test at midnight against a courthouse in Iowa.

The saga began on Sept. 11, 2019, in which Coalfire was hired from Colorado to conduct an assessment of the security of electronic data that was kept at the Dallas County Courthouse in Iowa. Two assistants, Gary DeMercurio and Justin Wynn, were equipped with the tools needed to break into the courthouse and entered the building in the middle of the night.

An alarm was sounded and the Coalfire team was arrested despite their protests that the burglary was a legal test of the response times of law enforcement agencies on behalf of the State Court Administration (SCA), the body that Coalfire had initially adopted.

The penetration test contract outlined both physical and digital tests during Coalfire’s assessment, the team said in an interview with Brian Krebs. Allegedly the hours were requested by the client and the team had to try to get into the courthouse, but not bypass the alarm or perform destructive input.

The cyber security professionals handed a copy of the contract to the response team, designed to be “out of prison” paper. While they were free and clear on this point, Sheriff Chad Leonard of Dallas County changed once and threatened to arrest them, change the tone and accusations were made. Bail was set at $ 100,000 between the duo and they spent around 24 hours in prison.

SCA confirmed that Coalfire was hired to perform tests, but said at the time: “SCA did not intend or anticipate those efforts to include forced access to a building.”

Both men were charged with burglary in the third degree and with possession of burglary tools, later degraded to violations. However, Dallas County Attorney Charles Sinnard has decided to reject these charges after discussions between Coalfire, the Dallas County Sheriff and the lawyer himself.

In a statement published last week, the penetration test company said:

“It was the intention of the Dallas County sheriff to protect the citizens of Dallas County and the state of Iowa by safeguarding the integrity of the Dallas County courthouse. It was also the intention of Coalfire to protect the citizens of the State of Iowa protect, by testing the security of information maintained by the judicial branch, under a contract with the State Court Administration. ”

Coalfire added that prosecution against the penetration test team was not in the public interest; instead, improving communication channels between cyber security companies and legal entities should be a priority.

“We are pleased that all charges have been withdrawn in the Iowa incident,” said Coalfire CEO Tom McAndrew. “With positive lessons learned, a new dialogue is now starting with a focus on improving best practices and improving alignment between security professionals and law enforcement officers.”

