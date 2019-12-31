The changing face of the humble warehouse

Loading...

Rich Thompson, Chicago, who heads the global supply chain and logistics solutions team for real estate services group JLL, said that selecting a distribution center site and the design of the building was not always as complicated.

"(Previously) Lay a concrete slab, tilt four walls, throw shelves and hire people to start moving the boxes. Simple, right?" Said Mr. Thompson.

"But not today. The world of supply chain management has changed dramatically with the rapid advancements in e-commerce and technology. This in turn has an impact on how businesses look at their distribution networks, as well as the design of industrial buildings. "

In the UTS center in Sydney, tertiary students looking to change the world with new inventions – which in the past would have been stuck in the basement of a tall office tower – can move around freely and have space to spread around with the latest technology at your fingertips, then chat for lunch together in a state-of-the-art chat room.

In a small room on site, the photonics team, including 9iPL, University of NSW (UNSW) and UTS Tech Lab, achieved a world first in fiber optic manufacturing from a printer 3D.

Mark Cuddy, head of industrial portfolio for the listed real estate group Dexus, said the UTS tech lab is a working model on how the simple warehouse of the past that just had pallets and racks stacked floor to ceiling is transformed into a "living and breathing" mini city.

In the UTS technology laboratory, there is a "shaking table" to test not only how a building would withstand an earthquake, but also the turbulence of the seats in cars. Credit: James Brickwood

"UTS has demonstrated a first movement strategy with its new high-tech botany laboratory, thinking beyond the hangar and enhancing the diversity and capacity of uses that can be incorporated into what is simply a warehouse at the end of the day, "said Mr. Cuddy. told me.

Mr Cuddy added that, traditionally, the higher education sector has carried out research and development, medical and engineering oriented faculties and learning environments in high rise buildings. traditional offices like the UTS had previously done at Ultimo.

"The constructed forms of commercial office towers are somewhat inappropriate solutions for what is essentially industrial operational technology, facilities and equipment," said Cuddy.

The UTS laboratory covers six floors and includes a "shaking table" to test, in part, how a building would withstand an earthquake. In addition, in addition to the acoustics laboratory, there is a structural test facility which includes the strongest floor structure in Australia and the only reaction wall from NSW, which are used to test the load. weight simulated.

The Multimedia Data Analytics Lab houses the only dedicated facilities in Australia for multimedia and video surveillance applications.

Mr Cuddy said that equipped with advanced systems and a range of cameras, "the laboratory set up allows research of applications and video projects, including recognition of video ; human action, the detection and counting of people, human re-identification and recognition of the human process ".

There is even an algae growing machine that glows in the dark and is run 24/7 by robots.

Far from the shelves stacked with pallets

Thompson said rapid advances in e-commerce and technology are impacting the way businesses view their distribution networks, as well as the design of industrial buildings.

(Previously) Lay a concrete slab, tilt four walls, throw shelving and hire people to start moving the boxes. It’s simple, right? But not today.

Rich Thompson, JLL

On the investment front, JJL Director of Research, Australia Sass J-Baleh, said that while demand for Australian industrial properties near major transportation hubs was relatively high, the availability of major stocks of investment quality was low.

"As the world's major developing economies become more urban, the needs of consumers in these countries are beginning to change – in particular, the demand for food, which is increasingly being met by trade," she said. declared.

Ms. J-Baleh said that high, non-discretionary consumer spending in the grocery sector would continue to push the need for industrial floor space, all the more so than the emphasis put by both consumers and suppliers turned to online shopping in supermarkets.

"The combined food and grocery sectors of online shopping spending in Australia – which now exceed $ 173 billion annually – are expected to grow 12% annually over the five next few years, "she said.

"Demand pressures for industrial space will be felt by users in the transportation, logistics and retail sectors, especially for cold storage facilities and specially designed warehouses."

To meet the demand of these "living cities" where supply is limited, tenants opt for a co-sharing model.

Colliers International, Logistics and Supply Chain National Director Monica Velez says the scarcity of industrial land and the low vacancy in major Australian cities are prompting companies to seek alternative solutions.

"Co-warehousing, also called the warehouse, on-demand or digital warehouse market, is driven by the promise of ultra-flexible on-demand commitments between entities that need storage capacity and performing in strategic locations where parties have space and resources. service operations available, "said Ms. Velez.

Amazon distribution center in Melbourne in Dandenong South.

"This concept is not limited to filling empty hangars; it extends to storage, reception, production, inventory management and value-added services."

Luke Crawford, Associate Director of Industrial Research at Colliers International, believes that the continued growth of online retail will help support the phenomenon of co-warehousing in Australia, spurred by the need for industrial occupants to ensure their logistics function for the last kilometer.

"Although online retail has grown rapidly in Australia, it remains far below the US and UK markets, where it reaches 20%, highlighting the growth potential in Australia," said M Crawford.

"Coupled with fluctuating demand levels, this will translate into companies looking to think outside the box to meet their space and operating needs."

Carolyn Cummins is the editor of commercial properties for the Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in business

Loading