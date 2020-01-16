The changing face of art: how Canada's art institutions remain relevant in the digital age

At some point during the excellent performance of Dan Mangan with the National Arts Center Orchestra a few months ago, the popular Vancouver singer-songwriter and father of two revealed that listening to classical music helps him relieve stress and become centered for a show.

Then he stepped aside and had Ottawa’s world-class orchestra demonstrate the calming effect of one of his favorite pieces, Samuel Barber’s Adagio for Strings. The audience with a near-capacity, a youthful crowd that usually seemed to be under 45, was rapt. No one dived for a drink or jerked during the moving play, which was the only departure of the evening from Mangan’s repertoire.

The concert was part of the Sessions series of the NAC, an initiative that links Canadian singer-songwriters to the orchestra and offers support in putting orchestral arrangements of their songs into operation. It is a collaboration between two NAC departments – NACO and NAC Presents – and it was an unqualified success. Both Mangan and the orchestra received several standing ovations that evening, with a similar response whenever NACO supports a popular musician. Other episodes of the series include pop art artists such as Patrick Watson, Stars and Jann Arden.

Part of the purpose of the Sessions series is to develop the artistry of Canadian singer-songwriters, but it is also designed to expose a young audience to the orchestra. Thanks to Mangan’s sincere warmth and sober attitude, in his jeans and non-tucked-in shirt, not to mention his obvious respect for the orchestra, it seemed to work like a charm. An example was a friend who took his teenage son with a rock guitar to the concert. “Why have you never brought me to the orchestra before?”, The young musician responded.

That is the kind of feedback that delights the top of the NAC. Aging audience has been a concern for the orchestra industry in Europe and North America for decades, especially since the 2008 economic downturn and the subsequent rise of digital technology. People have more entertainment options than ever before, and most of those options are always available without having to leave the bank.

“Graying audience, this is something we’ve talked about in the industry and we’ve been thinking about since I started 19 years ago,” said Arna Einarsdóttir, the relatively new general manager of the NAC orchestra, who has a similar job with Iceland had Symphony Orchestra in her home country. “Times are changing so fast now and there is so much competition for people’s time and everything is so accessible on your phone. Of course you have to adapt to this in different ways. ”

(Japan is a country where it has a different story, largely due to a strong tradition of music education in schools. There are more than 1500 amateur and professional orchestras in the country, including no fewer than nine full-time professional orchestras in Tokyo alone.)

It is important to note that Canadians still like to consume culture. In a 2016 study on Canadian art, culture, and heritage participation, funded by the Canada Council for the Arts, Canadian Heritage, and the Ontario Arts Council, researchers discovered that nearly nine out of 10 Canadians (15 and older) have an art gallery visits, art, artistic or cultural festival or a movie theater monthly. Even when cinema visits were excluded, 73 percent of Canadians attended an art show or exhibition.

The report also found that the participation rate in the arts has risen in 25 years. Between 1992 and 2016 there was a sharp increase in the number of visitors to art galleries and historical sites, while cinemas, museums and other heritage activities also saw an increase in the number of visitors.

Yet there is no doubt that the public and their tastes change as millennials get older and the population diversifies. This becomes clear in the findings of the first report from Culture Track, a 2018 survey among cultural consumers in Canada, which shows that allophones, those with an English or French first language, are more likely to have a cultural event than anglophones or Francophones, and Millennials are the most likely demographic to participate in a monthly cultural activity such as visiting a music festival or museum.

In Ottawa, two of the country’s main cultural institutions – the National Arts Center and the National Gallery of Canada – have responded to changing demographic preferences by trying to introduce culturally varied content that appeals to a wide age range. Both institutions also have dynamic new leadership to introduce them in the next decade.

Of course, the National Arts Center is uniquely placed in the art world to meet these challenges – the residential orchestra led by maestro Alexander Shelley, 40, is just the start of his offering. There are departments dedicated to dance, English theater, French theater, variety and popular music, plus the newest branch, Indigenous theater, which was launched last year and was touted as the world’s first national indigenous theater program. What’s more, under the roof four stages of different sizes, along with attractive public spaces, were gained during the recent renovation of the building.

“Where else can you go where you can go to a single hall in a small town and see the best dance in the world, a truly first-class orchestra, theater in two languages, a great meal and a popular music series that includes the youngest of artists all the way to the heavy hitters on the main stage? And it’s all for a relatively modest ticket price. It is a very remarkable institution, “said Sarah Jennings, a former art journalist and author of art and politics: the history of the National Arts Center. A second edition of the book 2009 came out last year.

Artistic directors and employees in each department are constantly working on adapting to the demographics of the audience while maintaining the quality of the shows. The orchestra has a multi-generation approach that includes classic basic programming and the Sessions series, as well as Casual Fridays, with pre- and post-concert hobnobbing for young professionals, the Family Adventures series for parents and children, and the ever-popular Pops series, in which the orchestra performs a program ranging from film scores to music from the 80s to the Beatles, to name a few themes. Also important are the community outreach and educational programs that bring orchestra musicians to schools, often in place of music lessons.

“Music education in school systems is getting less and less, and Canada is no different from other Western countries in reducing creative issues,” Einarsdóttir said. “I actually feel that we are depriving our children of something so important and fundamental in the human being. So while our communities don’t realize this, we take on the role and do social engagement throughout the country.”

Meanwhile, the English theater department under Jillian Keiley has long been committed to diversifying the voices on his stages, including plays with actors with disabilities, written by women and works by culturally diverse playwrights such as Jeff Ho and Jivesh Parasram. Regarding the dance programming, compiled by Cathy Levy, it is considered one of the best in the country, with a well-considered balance between classical ballet performances and innovative modern dance works.

The NAC Presents concert series, with mainly Canadian singer-songwriters, is the most radical programming change in the history of the institute, an important difference with the center’s earlier focus on the so-called high arts of theater, orchestra and dance. (Opera faded with the fall of Ottawa’s Opera Lyra in 2011.)

NAC Presents was launched in 2011, the same year that the opera died. It was an immediate success and grew with no fewer than 150 concerts in the 2019-2020 season, with a wide range of emerging and established artists, from Jann Arden to Zaki Ibrahim.

The sub-series, Fridays at the Fourth, has also proved popular and presents lesser-known artists in the Fourth Stage of 150 people with a ticket of $ 15 ($ 10 for students) at the door.

“The idea that only a certain kind of people come to the NAC is immediately invalidated in my department,” says Heather Gibson, executive producer of NAC Presents and responsible for popular music and variety programming. “It took two years, but now we are at a point that on Friday the fourth is almost always sold out, and we know from asking the audience that 50 percent do not know what they are going to see, they just come to live to see music. It is a discovery series. ”

The sense of discovery contributes to the fact that Friday at the fourth concerts are now streamed live on the Facebook page of NAC Presents. Online viewers have grown slowly since the endeavor began last year, but the Silent Winters concert in December saw a big peak in traffic. According to Gibson, more than 900 people around the world watched the Ottawa folk duo perform their Christmas show.

The goal, of course, is still to get real bottom and those numbers are encouraging. Officials say the overall NAC presence is back on track, with nearly one million visitors last year, following a dip during the $ 225.4 million architectural renovation project unveiled on July 1, 2017. The building remained open during construction, although the programming was limited.

Much of the new energy at the NAC can be attributed to former CEO Peter Herrndorf, who took over the leadership of the institution in 1999 at a time when the organization was in “complete disorder,” Jennings writes in her book.

During his 19 years at the helm, Herrndorf defended the pursuit of private donations, re-emphasized the institution’s national mandate through education and outreach programs and insisted on renovating the building as part of his overall vision for a better accessibility to the arts. The reno included the Kipnes Lantern, the dramatic glass tower of video projections that serves as a beacon at the entrance to Elgin Street. It is a major improvement to the street façade of the former bunker-like building.

The newly created public spaces provide free programming, such as a weekly powwow training lesson, meditation group, Tuesday activities for toddlers and even occasional concerts, also free. With a coffee shop, funky chairs and a free Wi-Fi network, what used to be a dead zone during the day is now a well-equipped place to hang out. A new feature has even been created, a visitor experience director, to see all the details of a NAC visit, whether you buy a ticket or not.

Not long after Herrndorf retired in June 2018, Christopher Deacon, the former director of the orchestra, took over the top course, the first CEO to be appointed from within the organization. He strongly believes in the intrinsic value of the performing arts, but has seen major shifts in the purchasing behavior of tickets and the involvement of the public in the art industry.

In an interview in his canal-side office, Deacon said that today’s audiences are less inclined to buy a subscription package for an entire season of plays, orchestra concerts, or dance performances, but rather that they buy single tickets. He estimates that the ratio has shifted from a 65 percent subscription, with 35 percent singles, to around 40 percent subscriptions and the rest singles.

“The model that the performing arts have been using for years is the subscription model,” Deacon said. “It was something that people found suitable for the pace of life 20 years ago, and some people still find it useful, but most are now single tickets.”

Although this means a less predictable income stream for the presenter, social media makes it possible to connect with a larger audience in a shorter time. “We have a new set of marketing and presence challenges because of that shift to single tickets, but there are also benefits because single ticket buyers are usually younger and more diverse,” Deacon said.

According to Jennings, the word challenge is now the institution’s biggest challenge. “The arts center has a lot to do to reach its audience, but it really has a good talent under its artistic leadership. The corporate structure must become more agile and flexible in adapting to this new world. They have the product, they must now ensure that the public knows what they have, “she said.

Another factor that works for the NAC is a robust fundraising arm, the National Arts Center Foundation, which last year received a remarkable $ 10 million donation from philanthropist Earle and Janice O’Born. Funds raised by the foundation support artistic efforts, new creations and educational programs at the NAC.

“Not only did the O’Borns make a donation, but they did it in a way that wasn’t necessarily focused. They got to know people in the company and are enthusiastic about what the artistic directors do. It’s an expression of confidence in the leadership team, “Deacon said.

“For me, as a relatively new fundraiser, I learn a lesson from that. People give to people. Hopefully this is a growing crescendo in philanthropic circles in Canada that art is a really good investment. ”

