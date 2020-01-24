The change in the gap shows that a new connection with the regular customer - Adweek - is required

It was a turbulent time at Gap Inc. Over the past few weeks, three retail executives have been dropped at the San Francisco-based retail group that owns seven brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, and Old Navy, and one previously scrapped has announced plans to outsource Old Navy.

The most recent exit is Marketing Director Alegra O’Hare, who joined the company less than a year ago. A Gap spokesman said to Adweek: “If we look to the future, we will redefine the role of chief marketing officer. This could indicate that the company will join the growing number of companies that are phasing out the CMO role. (The spokesman did not want to explain exactly what this statement meant for the future of the CMO role in the company.)

Your farewell follows that of Art Peck, Gaps CEO, who has been with the company for 15 years. Robert Fisher, the company’s non-executive chairman (and the son of the Gap founders), has served as interim president and CEO. Last week, the company also announced that Neil Fiske, CEO of the Gap brand, would step down.

In the same announcement that detailed Fiske’s departure, Gap Inc. announced that plans to spin off Old Navy into a separate listed company that the brand announced last February had been abandoned.

Jason Goldberg, founder of RetailGeek, said that the trigger for the Old Navy spin-off was originally the fact that the business had achieved outstanding performance in Gap Inc.’s portfolio. “It has been wrongly punished in the market because it is related to some of these malfunctioning clothing brands,” he said. “And in the beginning, the market liked this idea. They said, “Oh, if we can split that up, we can have a good inventory that is successful in the apparel industry.”

But this idea did not last in the new vision for Gap without Peck and Fiske. And there were questions about Old Navy, which wasn’t as successful last year as it used to be. For the first time in three years, sales declined. This forced Gap Inc. to face the fact that spinning the brand off at a higher cost could have been more of an effort than expected.

“There are a lot of costs involved in splitting up: Every company has to buy its own IT infrastructure, e-commerce infrastructure and supply chain infrastructure,” said Goldberg. “They started to deal with the right math associated with splitting up these companies, and it is much more expensive than they might initially think when they spoke up for it. And then it got worse that Old Navy did Not exactly outperformed the market. “

Given that Gap Inc. remains intact for now, focus needs to be shifted to building the Gap brand and determining who the business is for, said Bob Phibbs, CEO of New York-based consulting firm The Retail Doctor.

“I don’t think we know a purpose, I don’t think we know a style, I don’t think we know a fit,” he said. “We don’t exactly know what Gap still stands for – that’s the challenge.”

The problem, according to Phibbs, is that customers who grew up with Gap in the 1970s and 1980s are now older and the retailer has tried to keep them while also gaining younger customers. Instead, the company should focus on an audience rather than trying to be something for everyone.

“You really have to have a force that says,” This is who we are, “he said.

Goldberg not only defined the target audience, but also explained that Gap Inc. needs to rethink what distinguishes its brands from others – not just its competitors. The standards have changed as to which clothing can be worn on different occasions.

