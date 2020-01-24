The change in the EPA rule removes the protection of the Clean Water Act for wetlands and small streams

WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT) – The Trump administration is changing the rules for wetlands and smaller waterways.

This announcement is received differently by different groups.

The Navigable Water Protection Rule establishes new definitions for United States waters.

In the future, this new rule will reduce the number of U.S. waterways that are federally protected under the Clean Water Act.

It is welcomed by farmers, builders and mining companies.

They believe that it will ease the confusion among property owners and pave the way for more economic development.

“Our new rule significantly limits the all too familiar practice of hiring lawyers to explain to people how to use their own country,” said Andrew Wheeler, EPO administrator.

But not everyone is on board.

Sound Rivers, a local nonprofit, believes this could lead to further flooding and other problems in the state’s waterways.

Matthew Starr is the Upper Neuseen Riverkeeper and says the change could affect streams and wetlands that were previously protected for decades.

“It seems to be quite harmful and harmful to wetlands. This also removes protection for smaller streams, and these two things are very important in North Carolina, ”says Starr.

Environmental groups fear that this change in rules could also weaken the protection of public health associated with the nationwide drinking water crisis.

The government’s environmental rollback is expected to have different impacts depending on the state.

In the coming weeks, Sound Rivers will continue to monitor this new rule change and determine the impact it will have on communities in eastern North Carolina.