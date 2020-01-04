The challenge of & # 39; Ollie Pope saves tourists fate worse the first day in Cape Town

Loading...

The rest of the best drummers & # 39; England managed to get out when they seemed ready for long spells at the crease with Stokes dismissed for 47 and 35 Root.

Joe Denly contributed 38 and 34 but Dom Sibley c & # 39; s & # 39; local team who will be more satisfied after the & # 39; England won the toss.

They lost Zak Crawley (4) in the third period when that & # 39; he was ahead of Vernon Philander to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

The 21-year-old was making his second appearance at the test after being taken to replace the injured Rory Burns, s & # 39; injured his ankle while playing football on Thursday in the latest setback for the & # 39; England during & # 39; a tour filled with calamities.

The melon & # 39; South Africa Anrich Nortje celebrates after dismissing the English batsman Joe Root.

Sibley was also caught behind Rabada just before lunch followed in the meeting of the & # 39; afternoon by Root, has removed his gloves so that & # 39; he plunged into a vicious bouncer.

Denly was bowled by a full delivery from spinner Keshav Maharaj and Stokes, which reached 258 career record on the picturesque grounds of the Cape it four years ago, began to look dangerous when he exchanged with Dean Elgar covered additional.

The shooting left Stokes botched cover his face to & # 39; s disbelief before & # 39; away.

Jos Buttler (29) threatened to & # 39; a cons-attack before Dwaine Pretorius will stop its progression, then he played Sam Curran and Dom Bess was out the first ball of the first delivery with the second new ball Philander while De Kock took a fifth capture.

A Yorkers Rabada represented Stuart Broad but Pope attacked the new ball to add 28 points undefeated for the last wicket with James Anderson, who will take on three steps.