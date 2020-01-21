The Century Center celebrates MLK Day with community gatherings and a recognized breakfast

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Century Center in South Bend took over the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. honored by several ceremonial community events.

The South Bend Heritage Foundation and the Martin Luther King Jr.Foundation have teamed up to prepare for the 34th annual celebration of Luther King Jr.’s mating.

Celebrations included a charity breakfast, commemorative march, and recognition of the youth program that thousands of people attended to help Dr. To honor King.

The ceremony also included a keynote speech, special performances, and the presentation of the Drum Major for Community Service Award, which is given to people who have volunteered to help improve communities in St. Joseph County.

Events at the Century Center take place until 8 p.m. Other events take place during the week and until early February.

Additional income and donations received at the celebration go to scholarships for area students.

Visit the South Bend Century Center website for more information.