The Celtic Star Who Should Benefit From Derby Defeat

Celtic had a bad game on Sunday against The Rangers. Actually, never get a foot in the game and pay the price for it.

The Ibrox club that hits us in our backyard is not something that is taken lightly and, even if we reflect, we should see what we can do better in the new year.

A man I personally would like to see have a chance at the Hoops is Greg Taylor.

Boli Bolingoli can give you a good attack presence, but in a nutshell, when our backs are against the wall, I have no confidence that the Belgian delivers anything. Your laziness can be harmful and a killer of possession on bad days like Sunday.

Greg Taylor entered in early September and has had limited opportunities so far.

A more natural left side that has the defensive side down and is learning to do more in the Celtic.

This is not to write a compliment of the Celtic race of Bolingoli and simply hand over the reins to Taylor. It would be good to prove the Scottish defender, let's see what he has. Play Jonny Hayes when Boli was injured while adequate has slowed Taylor's growth.

I hope to see Taylor on the front line of 2020 when Celtic is away from Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup.