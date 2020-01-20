The Cellebrite device in action - Official police video

The Scottish Police Service has released a video showing a Cellebrite device in action, accessing text messages, photos and calendar entries from a smartphone. The same device is used by many US law enforcement agencies …

Scottish police argue that these devices minimize intrusion by allowing officers to quickly determine whether or not a phone contains relevant evidence. Otherwise, he says, the phone can be quickly returned to its owner.

Technology allows specially trained officers to sort through mobile devices to determine if they contain information that may be useful for a police investigation or incident. This will allow the lines of inquiry to advance much earlier and to return devices which are not relevant to an investigation more quickly.

Right now, people can be deprived of their phone for months, until the police can find them. This is an issue that can affect victims and witnesses, as well as those accused of crimes. The use of such machines reduces the likelihood of this, according to the police.

Deputy Chief Malcolm Graham said, “People of all ages now lead a significant part of their lives online and this is reflected in the way we investigate crimes and the evidence we present to the courts. […]

“The increasing participation of digital devices in investigations and the ever-increasing capabilities of these devices means that the demand for digital forensic examinations is higher than ever. However, the current limitations mean that the devices of victims, witnesses and suspects can be taken for months, even if it turns out that there is no valid evidence about them.

“By quickly identifying devices that contain or do not contain evidence, we can minimize intrusion into people’s lives and provide better service to the public.”

However, if evidence is found on the phone, it will be retained even if the Cellebrite device can obtain an almost complete copy of all of the data on it.

Cellebrite has been widely reported to be the company that unlocked the iPhones in the San Bernardino affair after the FBI tried to get Apple to do it, although another report says it was independent hackers. Either way, the business has that ability. History is repeating itself now as the FBI attempts to pressure Apple to unlock two iPhones used by the shooter in the Pensacola case.

We know that Cellebrite machines have also been used in Apple stores to transfer contacts and other data from Android phones to new iPhone customers. We assume that Apple stopped doing it after the San Bernardino affair.

You can see the Cellebrite device in action in the video below.

