Charles Lieber, chair of the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Harvard University, was arrested and criminally charged with making “false, fictional, and fraudulent statements” to the US Department of Defense about its links with a Chinese government program to recruit foreign scientists and researchers ,

According to the Department of Justice, the 60-year-old Lieber lied about his contact with the Chinese “Thousand Talents Plan” program, which the US had previously classified as a serious intelligence problem. He is also accused of lying about a lucrative contract he signed with the Chinese Wuhan University of Technology.

In an unsealed affidavit, FBI special agent Robert Plumb, Lieber, who led a Harvard research group focused on nanosciences, said he had set up a research laboratory at Wuhan University – apparently without Harvard’s knowledge.

In response to the charges against Lieber, Harvard said in a statement to NPR: “The charges brought against the Professor Lieber by the US government are extremely serious. Harvard is cooperating with federal agencies, including the National Institutes of Health, and is conducting its own review of the alleged misconduct. Professor Lieber was referred to an indefinite period. “

According to the affidavit, the agreement between Lieber and the Chinese institution spanned “significant” periods from at least 2012 to 2017. It is said that the deal provided that Lieber would spend up to $ 50,000 a month and an additional $ 150,000 a year for ” Living expenses and personal expenses “should be paid.

“Lieber also received more than $ 1.5 million from the WUT and the Chinese government to set up a research laboratory and conduct research on WUT,” the document said.

For much of the period in question, Lieber was also the primary investigator for at least six Department of Defense research grants totaling more than $ 8 million, the affidavit said. It is also said to have been the primary investigator for grants in excess of $ 10 million funded by the National Institutes of Health.

“These grants require the disclosure of significant financial conflicts of interest abroad, including financial support from foreign governments or foreign companies,” said the Massachusetts state attorney’s office in Massachusetts in a statement announcing the charges against Lieber.

In interviews with Department of Defense investigators in 2018 and 2019, Lieber said that, despite hearing about the Thousand Talents plan, he was never asked to participate, according to the affidavit. Lieber’s email correspondence suggests that he signed a three-year contract and an employment contract with WUT in 2012.

“Rather was obliged to work for WUT at least nine months a year by explaining international collaborative projects, cultivating young teachers and graduate students, organizing international conferences, registering patents, and publishing articles on behalf of ‘WUT,'” said the U.S. Attorney General.

The Lieber Research Group at Harvard says on its website that its work aims to “broaden scientific boundaries in biology and medicine”.

Lieber’s work ranged from the search for new ways to manufacture nanoscale materials to the research of nanoelectronic sensors to the development of “cyborg tissue” that would integrate nanoelectronic components into synthetic tissue.

In 2017, Harvard Lieber awarded his highest faculty award and appointed him a university professor – a title that he only shared with 25 other faculty members, as reported by the Harvard Gazette. But the celebrated academic is now excluded from the university campus.

An arrest warrant against Lieber was issued on Monday. The U.S. attorney’s lawsuit against him was initially sealed after it was filed with the federal court. A court order overturned this seal on Tuesday morning.

US officials have repeatedly warned that China’s ambitious Thousand Talents program could jeopardize a variety of US scientific interests.

“The concern is that China is undermining America’s technological lead – not only by supporting research but also by stealing scientific ideas and corporate espionage,” said NPR 2018’s Joe Palca.

The Lieber case was one of three cases announced on Tuesday by the Boston Attorney General’s Office in Boston, which, according to official sources, illustrate the threat posed by Chinese industrial espionage.

Yanqing Ye, 29, who is currently in China, is charged with “visa fraud, misrepresentation, representing a foreign government, and conspiracy”. She had worked at Boston University and is accused of lying about her position as a lieutenant in the Chinese military.

Zaosong Zheng, 30, was arrested at Logan International Airport in Boston last month and accused of attempting to smuggle vials of biological and other research material stolen from U.S. laboratories. Zheng, a cancer researcher sponsored by Harvard, was indicted on this charge, along with counting false statements.

He preferred to do his PhD in chemistry at Stanford University in 1985. Before joining Harvard in 1991, he had an academic career at the California Institute of Technology and Columbia University.