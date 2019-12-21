Loading...

The CDC confirms 138 cases of E. coli in 25 states related to romaine lettuce

Updated: 5:12 a.m. EST December 21, 2019

Do you remember the E. coli outbreak in romaine lettuce last month? It turns out it's not over.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that they confirmed 138 cases of E. coli in 25 states, and the most recent occurred on December 1.

That means consumers should continue to avoid Romaine lettuce from Salinas, California, where research has found a common producer.

If the location of Romaine lettuce does not appear on the list, the CDC still warns consumers to avoid it, even if they are in a restaurant.

However, Romaine lettuce from places outside Salinas is fine to consume, say the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration.

Of the total of 138 cases, 72 resulted in hospitalizations and 13 people developed renal failure, the CDC reported. No deaths have been reported.

This outbreak is caused by the same strain in outbreaks linked to green leafy vegetables in 2017 and romaine lettuce in 2018, the CDC said.

