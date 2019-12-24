The Cavs are said to have sold Jordan Clarkson to the Jazz for Dante Exum

Loading...

After more than five months without a single trade in the NBA, silence fell on Monday evening. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers had agreed to a deal that would send veteran Jordan Clarkson against Dante Exum to Utah Jazz. In addition, jazz is reported to be sending two second-round draft picks to Cleveland.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 23, 2019

The deal was announced about 10 minutes before the Cavaliers' game against the Atlanta Hawks in Cleveland began, while the Jazz were up against the Heat in Miami on Monday night. At first glance, this appears to be a deal for a playoff-bound team to stabilize with a goal option, while a younger, reassembled squad is a fresh start to an earlier lottery choice.

Clarkson has an expiring $ 13.4 million contract that, in addition to his veteran status and hit rate, could explain the boom in jazz. In contrast, Exum is under contract for just $ 9.6 million this season, but the previous top five selection is also under contract for the same $ 9.6 million for the 2020-21 season. Given that Exum is no longer in circulation in Utah, his deal was clearly dispensable, and jazz is likely to see both an appreciation and an opportunity to release salary caps for the next summer in the near future.

There is a clear attraction on the Cleveland side to get a few tips that could be useful for the reconstruction. Exum is also worthwhile as a talented but injured security guard, who could be a useful addition to both Darius Garland and Collin Sexton in the future.

It is still (very) early in the trading season, but the dam broke on Monday and a step was taken that could benefit both sides.

