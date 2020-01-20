The cause of the Sunday fire in Casper is being investigated

(File photo; Trevor T. Trujillo, Oil City News)

CASPER, Wyo. – Firefighters say that no serious injuries have been reported, but a house is “uninhabitable” after a reported fire on Sunday.

At 12.30 p.m., January 19, 2020, units from Casper Fire-EMS were sent to the 1800 block on Kearney Avenue to receive a smoke alarm from an apartment building. Several callers reported heavy smoke from the front of the building.

In the arriving units, the house was heavily associated with smoke and fire.

Article below …

“Firefighters attacked aggressively and quickly extinguished the fire,” said a statement by Casper Fire-EMS over the weekend. “(Firefighters) responded to the scene with 4 units, the battalion chief on duty, the chief officers, and an investigator from the Natrona County Fire Protection District.”

Police officers from Casper and an ambulance from the Wyoming Medical Center were also reported to be on site.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The residents of the house were able to leave the building safely. Due to heavy smoke and fire damage, the house was classified as uninhabitable. Officials say inmates received support from the Red Cross and the Natrona County Burn Fund. No injuries related to the incident had been reported at the time of this release.

As winter conditions continue, Casper Fire-EMS reminds everyone to safely heat their homes. If you are using a wood stove or pellet stove, make sure that the stove, the chimney connections and the chimney are installed by a qualified professional according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Burn dry, seasoned wood only in fireplaces and dry, seasoned pellets only in pellet stoves. Keep the doors of your stove closed unless you are feeding or lighting a live fire. Chimneys and veterinarians should be cleaned by a specialist at least once a year.

Statement by Casper Fire-EMS, January 19, 2020