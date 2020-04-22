The Caterhams Had Wings Now

Image: Caterham

Caterham’s unique marketing tactic is very appealing to the nostalgia centers of our good, dumb lizard. Each of its models is a return to a simpler era of sports car when Lotus could walk away with a sale of a four-wheeled sarcophagus as a new car on the merits of its simplicity. Decades later, the British carmaker has continued to play to the simplicity of its Seven model rebellion. But occasionally cranks the level of nostalgia a bit, for great success.

He can remember a limited run of sixty Caterham Seven Sprint themed 70s with the fixed wing back in 2016. He settled in a week.

A similarly designed Caterham Super Seven 1600 has been designed, which takes much of what was on offer in the Sprint and transforms it into a regular member of the Caterham line. With 135 horsepower from a 1600cc Ford Sigma engine with dual acceleration bodies and a set of vintage-look accouterments, the Super Seven 1600 is a four-wheel-drive minimalism.

It’s not as fast or scary as the mega Seven 620R, but it has much more to be a fun time. I’m having fun scaring you every day.

G / O Media can get a commission

Of course, none of this goes wrong. The base kit starts at about $ 41,000, which is not Caterham’s least expensive model, but it’s certainly not its most expensive. Using the Caterham configurator, I built this delicious Super Seven 1600 in a gorgeous gorgeous Bordeaux Red with a pop of Firecracker Yellow around the nose cone. I’m in love.

Of course, when I equipped the car with a limited slip differential, sports suspension, uprated brakes, a rear anti-roll bar, a longer chassis to accompany my large human form, a wooden steering wheel, gold wheels, LED lighting, and a tonneau cover, the price is even higher. Over $ 52,000! That’s Porsche Cayman money!

I’ve never been partial to the Chocolate Caterhams, preferring the proportionately flat fixed pontoons that Lotus used from Mk2 to Mk4. Sure, big ears make the car look a bit like Jar Jar Binks, and I know that cycling guards offer improved aerodynamics, but who really cares about aerodynamics when shooting in a Super Seven?

This car rips. Think you can beat the mirror I built? Go give it a shot.

.