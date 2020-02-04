The Castleford man’s body was found on a boat moored in York, an investigation showed

A Castleford man was named as one of two men whose bodies were found on a boat moored in York.

The bodies of 60-year-old Ronald Vincent Holmes from Stainburn Avenue in Glass Houghton and 63-year-old Stephen Jewitt from Marsh Lane Garden in Kellington were found on December 4 at the Ouse.

The police did not name the couple at the time, but their identities were revealed when their investigation was opened in York.

Coroner John Broadbridge said that both victims stopped responding shortly after 6:15 p.m. on the floor or in the cabin or on some stairs.

He said that carbon monoxide poisoning (CO) was suspected in both cases and that an investigation into her death had to be carried out.

He postponed the cases to a later date, which will be determined later.

A death announcement published later in the Express said that Mr. Holmes “last fell asleep on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, tragically taken too early by his broken hearted family.”

It continued: “Devoted husband of Elaine, father of Vicky, grandpa of Poppy, Sonny and Lottie. Loving brother, uncle and much loved friend for many. “

The police said at the time of the two men’s death that they did not appear to be suspicious and that concerns were raised after they had no contact with their families.