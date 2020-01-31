The Castleford Club was forced to close when the court rejected the appeal

An association that has had its license withdrawn after a series of violent clashes has lost its appeal and is now closed.

Castleford Ex Services on Powell Street was informed in July last year that the license had been revoked by the Wakefield Council after a committee member attacked a drinker.

The club was allowed to remain open pending an appeal, but it was decided last week before the Leeds Magistrates’ Court to refuse the request. A sign on the door indicates that the club is closed.

The club, formerly the Royal British Legion, was warned in 2018 after an incident involving a drinker being glazed over. The club’s committee has been instructed to tighten security and procedures.

But it wasn’t until December 2018 that there were two more outbreaks of violence, which left a man with a broken cheekbone.

Then in March last year a man was beaten to the ground by a committee member and stamped.

CCTV screens at the subsequent approval committee meeting showed the terrible attack and the bar area was cleared up around the man, who was lying half unconscious on the floor and covered in blood.

The club was criticized for not contacting the police, not protecting the scene, and not immediately providing first aid to the victim.

The licensing committee believed that the club’s actions “fell well below the required standard” and that “no other step is appropriate” other than revoking the license.

Wakefield Council spokesman Glynn Humphries said this week: “The court recognized that the council had extended the license in 2018 to include stricter operating conditions.

“Since then, the club has repeatedly failed to take appropriate action when there are disruptions.

“This is the message that we never tolerate violence in our district.”