The Survivor scholarships for season 40 have been exposed and it looks like the Winners at War performers are paid more than in any other season of the show.

Everyone is paid to appear on Survivor with built-in grants for the right to show people on TV. The appearance for the reunion show – which can take place months after filming ends – also brings a bonus to the performers.

As Entertainment Weekly’s Dalton Ross revealed, the winners at war performers get a very nice price increase compared to season 39 participants.

In season 40, everyone earns at least $ 25,000 if they only appear in the latest All Stars version of the show. You are also ready to receive a $ 10,000 bonus that will appear during the reunion show at the end of the season.

All of this means that each player – from the 20 new recurring performers – will receive at least $ 35,000 for participating in season 40. A longer stay in the season could bring even nicer pay days.

This is one of several changes for the Winners at War season to excite the performers and viewers at home. Another facet is that the Survivor 40 winner will receive a $ 2 million award instead of the typical $ 1 million award.

As we recently reported, they are also introducing fire tokens that are used as payment during the season. If it goes well, this could be something that comes back long after the returning winners have decided who can take this new grand prize home.

To prepare viewers for the upcoming season, CBS publishes a retrospective a week before the premiere of season 40. This special introduces some of the game’s classic moments and seasoned players who helped make the reality contest a success for so long.

Survivor: Winners at War will air on CBS on Wednesday evening at 8 / 7c.