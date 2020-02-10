The cast of small women is astonished by the red carpet of Oscars

Little Women may have been taken seriously this award season (Dear Academy, why?), But that doesn’t stop the cast from looking as sleek and beautiful as ever for this year’s Oscars. TBQH, they’ve been appearing in style since the movie on Christmas Day and we can’t get enough of it. We dare to say it: this year the Little Women crew is one of the most stylish casts, each with their own unique flair and personality that shines through all their amazing ‘fits’. Click through to see them in all their glory on the red carpet of Oscars.

Saoirse Ronan

For tonight’s special occasion, nominated best actress Saorise Ronan wore a Gucci black deep v-neck top with a cream and black peplum over a lavender skirt with a train. The black fabric on the dress is said to come from her BAFTA dress, a nod to sustainability. Her makeup was soft and natural and she wore chandelier earrings with white and pale pink diamonds, as well as Gucci hair clips (she also debuted with a new bangs!). “I really wanted to be in a movie with a bunch of girls in it,” the actress told E! News. Same.Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty Images.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh, nominated best supporting actress, who has recently seriously impressed us with her outfits, chose a custom teal from Louis Vuitton, layered dress with a belt around the waist, thin straps and a high-low hem. The color of her strappy shoes matched the dress perfectly and her hair was drawn into a soft braided hair. She kept her makeup light and graceful with soft pink lips and eyeshadow and added a diamond necklace with a pink drop-shaped stone. Photo: Steve Granitz / WireImage.

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet, extrasterine stylist, brushed back his black hair and rocked a navy and black bomber-like jacket, with a pink and diamond pin on the pocket and a fresh white shirt underneath. His pants felt sporty with jogger-like bottoms, paired with black boots. He looked like an exact replica of Jess from Gilmore Girls, so we had to wonder if we would seriously accept a remake of the iconic show starring Timothée after the 2016 revival.

Laura Dern

Laura Dern already looked like a winner in a pink and black Armani Private dress. Nominated for the supporting actress category for her historical role in A Marriage Story, the top of the dress was reminiscent of flapper dresses from the 1920s with a mix of black stones, beads and fringes. The dress had a textured pink bodice with an a-line hemline while keeping her hair simple (it was pulled down with gently pulled back pieces) and added dangling diamond earrings and a diamond bracelet to complete the look. Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images.

Do you like what you see? How about more R29 goodness here?

Here’s who plays the lead role in small women

Your Fashion Guide to The Oscars Red Carpet

Saoirse Ronan has the coolest hairstyle for Fall