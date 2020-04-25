The cast of Friday night lights saw their pilot together

Say it like you mean it, Friday night lights fans: bright eyes, full hearts, can’t lose! Nine years after the series finale of the iconic NBC sports drama, a handful of the cast came together as the latest in a long line of virtual treats that are part of Global Citizen’s Together Home series to raise money for the World Health Organization amid the coronavirus pandemic. Adrianne Palicki (Tyra Collette), Scott Porter (Jason Street), Derek Phillips (Billy Riggins), Aimee Teegarden (Julie Taylor), Gaius Charles (Smash Williams), and Brad Leland (Buddy Garrity) launched a reunion via Zoom to resume the pilot episode of series and answering queries when catching up. Of course, they made it about a second into the episode before Leland said he was crying and like, the same Buddy. Rarely.

The cast reminisces about playing flag football (apparently Taylor Kitsch is super competitive) and hangs out on a lake, like answering the centuries-old question about a reunion episode. According to Palicki, “the answer is no,” but that doesn’t stop the group from sharing their predictions about what their characters are likely to be until years later. We have the feeling that you can judge one or two lots based on very healthy understanding. Check out the reunion above!