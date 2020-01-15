The cast of Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV series has been announced

There’s no doubt that Amazon’s Lord of the Rings TV series will become one of the greatest shows in the world when it airs – and now we know which actors will bring it to life.

The main characters for the show have finally been announced, including Robert Aramayo (Game of Thrones), Nazanin Boniadi (Homeland) and Morfydd Clark (Dracula).

Other actors include Owain Arthur, Tom Budge, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith and Charlie Vickers.

Initially, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch star Will Poulter took the lead, but was forced to withdraw due to a schedule conflict in December.

The Showrunner J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay said, “After conducting a comprehensive global search, we are pleased to finally announce the first group of brilliant performers to take part in the Amazon Lord of the Rings series.

“These exceptionally talented men and women are more than just our actors: they are the newest members of an ever-growing creative family that works tirelessly to bring Middle-earth to life for fans and audiences around the world.”

The TV adaptation by J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved universe is reportedly going to explore new storylines prior to The Fellowship of the Ring events – although further details of the storyline have not yet been released.

The first two episodes are moderated by Jurassic World: The director of Fallen Kingdom, J.A Bayona, is to be filmed before a four or five month break, while the creative team checks what works.

An exact release date for the series has not yet been fixed, but since production only starts later in the year, it may take a while before we see anything.