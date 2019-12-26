The cast "Cats" distances itself from "Cats"

Loading...

Cats currently rates Rotten Tomatoes as "fresh" at 18 percent, but even this miserable result doesn't allow how often you ask yourself the question: "What the hell am I looking at?" Is there a scene where James Corden as a "digital fur cat rolls around and seems to eat garbage forever? Yes. Is it a metaphor for the entire film? Maybe. Even the cast, including Corden and Taylor Swift, distances itself subtle of the film that was supposed to be an Oscars contender. Now you're lucky enough to earn $ 30 million.

"I agreed immediately," Swift told Variety before the film came out. "You have to confuse the end result with your experience, and you have to commit to doing it only based on what you think, and when experience teaches you things that enrich your life." The key phrase is: "The end result postpone ”, as in“ Cat star Taylor Swift wants to postpone the end result of being in cats. "

Corden hasn't seen Cats yet, but he heard that "it's terrible," joked the late night host (?) On the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show. "I'll catch it someday, I imagine."

In the meantime, director Tom Hopper, who apparently knew the impending reaction, spoke to the Daily Mail at the world premiere: “I finished it yesterday at 8 a.m. after 36 hours in a row and put the finishing touches to it. So I'm very happy that I'm done here and we let the audience decide. “The audience decided.

(Via Variety and the Daily Mail)

(tagsToTranslate) Entertainment (t) Homepage (t) Movies (t) Cats (t) Taylor Swift