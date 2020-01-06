Loading...

(File photo; Trevor T. Trujillo, Oil City News)

CASPER, Wyo. – The Casper Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding donations intended to help pay the food debts of some students in the Natrona County School District in spring 2019.

The school district announced on Monday, January 6, that the case was not related to a donation from the American Petroleum Institute’s Central Wyoming Chapter in fall 2019 that wiped out all outstanding food debt across the district.

In an affidavit to file a search warrant filed in October, Brittny French is listed as a person of interest for the investigation of Casper PD.

The affidavit attempts to obtain records from GoFundMe.com “regarding the Fundraising efforts for Feed Casper students and / or Erase Student Lunch Debt created by, managed by, or accessed by Brittny French becomes.”

According to this affidavit, NCSD Executive Director for Business Services Steve Ellbogen informed the police department in April 2019 that he had a suspicious complaint regarding the Feed Casper Students fundraiser.

In September 2018, Ellbogen met with French and other NCSD employees to discuss the fundraisers.

In January 2019, the school district received two anonymous letters alleging that money was raised on the GoFundMe Feed Casper Students page to help pay student food debts, but the money was never distributed.

In February 2019, Ellbogen contacted French and asked for the letters.

“The French woman said she suffered from a serious illness that has led to a lack of measures and a lack of communication in the past few months,” says the affidavit. “The French woman said she had donated nearly $ 4,000 and NCSD should expect a donation from the fundraisers in late March. French said there are some donors who are still considering a donation but want to wait for the final tax preparations before making this decision. “

On March 18, 2019, French Elbow presented a check for $ 4,563.25, the affidavit continues.

“The funds were used to pay off debts from primary school at the request of the French,” says the affidavit.

French then contacted the district on March 19, asking them not to cash the check they provided. She said that a donor’s check did not have sufficient funds and that GoFundMe had deducted a fee from the funds that she did not know before.

The affidavit states that French issued a new check for $ 4,049.51 that afternoon.

“Both checks were issued to a Hilltop National Bank account,” the affidavit said.

On March 21, the French elbow made $ 3,500 available in cash, the affidavit says.

In April the NCSD Board of Trustees approved the acceptance of a donation of this amount. Oil City on Tuesday asks the school district and the police to clarify whether the $ 3,500 in cash provided by French is the same as the trustees accepted at their April 8 board meeting.

On April 4, “Ellbogen learned that the $ 4,049.51 check issued by French had not been paid due to insufficient funds,” the affidavit said. “About 250 students had already paid their student debt with the check money. NCSD chose to use district funds to cover their accounts, rather than undoing every transaction. “

On April 11th, Elbow tried to contact French to let her know that the check was insufficient. The affidavit states that a woman answered when he called but when Elbow asked to speak in French, the connection was broken.

Elbow attempted to leave voicemail messages on at least two other calls, but these were not returned.

“To date, French has not returned calls to elbows,” the affidavit says.

On April 22, Detective Shannon Daley received an anonymous letter from the Casper police, stating that Feed Casper Children had raised approximately $ 10,000, but the funds were never distributed.

Daley asked Ellbogen to send a certified letter to French stating that she had five days to correct the check inadequately.

The affidavit states that this letter was “received and signed at the French residence on May 17,” but the French government has not corrected the check.

The affidavit states that Daley could not find a GoFundMe site called “Feed Casper Students”, but found a site called “Erase Student Lunch Debt” created by Brittny French on July 31, 2018.

The affidavit states that this account received $ 1,213 to raise $ 10,000 starting April 17, 2019.

On October 24, 2019, Daley checked the page again and found that it was disabled.

Daley also checked Hilltop Banking’s “Feed Casper Students” record on October 24, which she received through a warrant.

“Daley found that a total of $ 19,253.89 was deposited into the account between July 2018 and May 2019,” said the affidavit for the warrant for GoFundMe records. “The same amount was withdrawn from the account, mainly through cash withdrawals.”

“Of the $ 19,253.89 raised, only $ 573.10 was deposited through the GoFundMe platform. This was less than half the amount previously collected on the Erase Student Lunch Debt GoFundMe page. “

The affidavit, which requests the search warrant to obtain GoFundMe.com records, states that the purpose of the search warrant is to “determine how much money was raised on the GoFundMe platform that was not being paid to the intended ones Recipient has been distributed “.

The affidavit for the search warrant does not include any recommended charges against French people or anyone relevant to their investigations.

NCSD and Casper PD spokesmen said Monday that they could answer further questions on the case on Tuesday. Oil City will provide updates to the investigation as soon as this information becomes available.