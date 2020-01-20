The case that you never clean up your inbox

Mashable’s new series Don’t @ Me takes unpopular opinions and underpins them with … reasons. We all have our options, but we can only convince you to change yours. And if not, relax.

Email puts a strain on our lives. Just like most modern internet applications, it’s a curse that at one point looked like an exciting new communication tool, but has only become a source of daily stress. It brings us down in part because we allow it.

We think it’s lazy, inefficient, and overall annoying to let your inbox grow and mess. As soon as this small red indicator next to the mail symbol reaches a sufficiently high number, you can convince yourself that it is a problem that has to be solved. I am here to tell you that it is not because this little red bar is an idiot who has to take care of its own affairs.

It really doesn’t matter if you fill your personal inbox with thousands of unread emails. Let’s face it, most of these unread emails relate to newsletters that you subscribed to a long time ago or to glorified Postmates ads that aren’t that much anyway. You have better things to do than click through and delete this nonsense, and there are legitimate reasons not to. The same applies to deleting emails that you have already read.

If you are in the loop about your curation habits in the inbox, let me justify why you should just let go.

Consider yourself an archivist

I am aware enough to know that I am an unorganized person. This lifestyle doesn’t have many advantages, but I accidentally came across a profound one a few years ago: if you don’t tidy up your inbox, you can easily keep a lot of important information that you may need later.

Seriously! An unkempt inbox is a fascinating digital record of what was going on in your life at a particular point in time. That flight route from eight months ago or this job rejection from five years ago could one day be useful. You will most likely not be, but you will never know. Sometimes it is so easy to remember the name of a person who sent you years ago.

Stacking my emails has been a great blessing to me because I have a terrible memory. Since Gmail’s search function is pretty good these days, all I have to do is remember one or two keywords and find important information that may only be available in a 2017 address book, but Gmail accidentally does it for me.

Of course, at least 85 percent of the emails I receive are automated crap, such as grubhub receipts and social media notifications. These things are undeniably worthless and you would make sense if you told me to get rid of them. On the other hand … what can I draw from it?

Deleting your inbox has little practical use

This is not a real problem with email.

If you tidy up the living room or organize your bookshelf in alphabetical order, there are good reasons for that. It is uncomfortable, uncomfortable and disgusting in the worst situations to exist in a dirty room. A well organized bookshelf not only looks good, it also makes it easy to find.

In other words, these actions have practical advantages. Carefully deleting your email inbox is not, or at least not enough to take care of me. As I said, if I have to find something, I can just search for it. There are no physical barriers. Every brain works differently, but it’s not a problem for me to deal with such a volatile and intangible obstacle as a messy inbox.

That is, I understand. I was one of you for years. I tried to keep the number of unnecessary messages in my inbox as low as possible because it felt right to do so. We have been conditioned over the years to treat the numerical structure as disruptive. When you open Twitter or Facebook, the first thing you’re likely to do is clear notifications, right?

I still do it on Twitter because this hell hole is of over-importance in my life. In my eyes, this is justified because likes and retweets give me confirmation of my terrible posts. I get absolutely nothing from searching my inbox to sort out what I don’t need. If something is important, I will see it. If it is not, it can still hang around. The little boys don’t hurt anyone.

Before I go any further, I know that services like Gmail have space restrictions. This is one of the best reasons to empty an inbox. Once I get to that point, I will do what is necessary and nothing more.

And as a final note, I want to acknowledge that email storage, like any other internet activity, has a carbon footprint. However, this carbon footprint is tiny compared to polluters like flying or driving. If you want to clean up your email process to reduce your carbon footprint, that’s clear. But if that’s all you do to save the planet, consider making major changes in life. Maybe less shopping on Amazon.

Life is too precious to care for

You can be if you just ignore this email counter.

I understand why people need to keep their inboxes immaculate. There are only so many things in this life that we have complete control over. Deleting digital missives that are not relevant to you is an easy way to take control of your life. As useless as I find it, I don’t lose satisfaction.

But I’m here to tell you that you can let go A problematic inbox situation doesn’t have to crash you. You just can’t care.

If you are interested in giving this lifestyle a chance, I recommend giving it a week. If you have an iPhone, go to your notification settings and disable the badges for the email app you’re using so that the irritating counter disappears. If you go through a week without clearing your inbox, you can go through two weeks. If you go through two weeks, you can go on as well.

Think of all the other things you could do with the time you spend getting your email ducks in a row. You could go viral, watch the classic HBO series The Leftovers, make the perfect sandwich, or literally do anything else. Maybe you can find love! That could be fun!

My point is that we have little time in this world. Decreasing a number on a computer or phone screen is one of the worst ways to spend it, aside from anything that can hurt other people. Go ahead and disprove the notion that email clumping matters at all. I believe in you and in your ability to use your time for healthier and more fulfilling activities.