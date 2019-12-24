The case for the holiness of Sister Carmelina Tarantino moves from Toronto to the Vatican

Loading...

GRAVENHURST, Ont. – Father Claudio Piccinini could use a few miracles.

For one thing, a miracle would really help Sister Carmelina Tarantino. She died in 1992, but a confirmed miracle would now propose her canonization to the next phase of the bureaucratic process in Rome.

The Archdiocese of Toronto recently completed its ten-year investigation by Sister Carmelina and sent 10,000 pages of documents to the Vatican in November. She could be Toronto's first saint, but it can take years or even centuries to complete this process.

Piccinini, a 79-year-old Catholic priest who belongs to the passionate community, doesn't have that much time. His formerly dark beard and curly hair have turned white.

He stands on a bridge over a waterfall on a 200 hectare property called Teopoli or the City of God in Gravenhurst, Ont. Beavers swim in the creek as he thinks about Sister Carmelina's life and the time he still has.

The story continues under the advertisement

CONTINUE READING:

Pope Francis condemns the "greed of a few", which widens the gap between poverty and poverty



"We really miss her. I couldn't dream of what she could do, ”says Piccinini.

What she could do was attract legions of followers who lined up to see them in the so-called "glory days" of the 1970s and 1980s.

Sister Carmelina first came to Canada from Liveri, near Naples, on July 4, 1964, to join her seven brothers and sisters who were already here. Three other siblings stayed in Italy.

She was not feeling well and was eventually diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. She was admitted to Riverdale Hospital in 1969 and would never leave. The doctors removed her left leg, left hip and right breast. She lost the use of her right leg. She had no more than two months to live.

She experienced a high fever, headache, and physical pain that only briefly subsided with her morphine shot, which occurred every six hours. The wounds from her surgeries never healed, so the hospital staff built a canopy out of her bedspread so that the leaking blood did not stick.

She lay on her stomach for the rest of her life, only her arms and head could move.

CONTINUE READING:

Pope unveils sculpture by Canadian artist in Vatican City



One day in 1973, Sister Carmelina called Piccinini from the hospital after hearing him on the radio. She told the priest about her illness and her four years in hospital.

The story continues under the advertisement

"I quickly understood that this person is a very special person," says Piccinini.

He told her about Societa Unita, an association of Roman Catholic families he founded, and his dream of the country in Gravenhurst: to create a goal where people can pray, relax and have fun. She fell in love with the idea. He fell in love with her devotion, wisdom and seemingly inhuman tolerance for suffering.

"I wish I could help you," she said.

"You can because you have the goods," he recalls.

A lifelong friendship blossomed, and in those "heydays" of the 70s and 80s, Sister Carmelina attracted legions of followers. They positioned themselves at Riverdale Hospital, which has since been demolished to make room for a new hospital, to speak to, and to be in their presence.

"Now we say, 'Where are you? We need you here. We need a miracle. We need people. We need help. "& # 39;

Hundreds continue to flock to Teopoli every year, including an annual summer pilgrimage from Toronto that lasts about eight days. They come to kiss the five-meter-high cross that forms the center of the site. soak up the memory of Sister Carmelina; and spend a day in prayer.

Father Claudio Piccinini, Catholic priest and founder of Teopoli, the City of God, a religious site in Gravenhurst, Ontario, kneels on Friday, December 13, 2019, at the foot of a large cross on the premises.

THE CANADIAN PRESS / Chris Young

They used to come in their thousands.

The story continues under the advertisement

In the past few years, many of the estate's buildings fell into disrepair. Two had to be demolished in 2018, including the chapel, the contents of which are now in the dining room.

Teopoli is the result of both Sister Carmelina's vision and the hard work of Piccinini and many others in the devoted Italian-Canadian Catholic community.

The followers remain steadfast. Three of them – Romeo Meleca [88], Frank Tedesco [93] and Joe Colalillo [72] – face a long list of tasks on a cool December day. In Teopoli there is a winter standstill with fewer visitors than in the warmer months. Only Colalillo currently lives on the property.

Meleca lost his ability to walk in 1976. Arthritis affected several intervertebral discs in his back and he needed crutches to walk. Inspired by Sister Carmelina's suffering, he threw away his medication. Five years later, when his back was healed, he was the first pilgrim to go to Teopoli, 200 kilometers away. He ran again last year.

1:48

Pope Francis himself praised Mother Teresa before ascending to holiness

Pope Francis himself praised Mother Teresa before ascending to holiness

"Since then I've been helping here at Teopoli to thank God for my legs," says Meleca as he wipes the sweat from his forehead and sips a sip of red wine.

In 1976 Piccinini said that he had done "the craziest thing in his life" when he wanted to see Sister Carmelina's diary.

The story continues under the advertisement

"A man doesn't ask a woman to allow you to read her diary," he says. She was on a spiritual journey, but she also suffered. He wanted to see if he could help.

She said yes.

"My dear good friend Jesus came to see me on June 2, 1975," she wrote.

"I'm dead right now," Piccinini says.

I thought, 'Is this really happening, or do you have that in mind? Are you hallucinating? "

Father Claudio Piccinini, Catholic priest and founder of "Teopoli, the City of God", a religious place of worship in Gravenhurst, Ontario, will be standing in her hospital bed on Friday with a white Carrara marble monument to Sister Carmelina. December 13, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS / Chris Young

He spent years investigating her claim as an "FBI agent". She described the experiences in her diary, including prayers with Jesus, whom she said kept her hands on her bed.

Piccinini says he tested her and asked her to write one of the prayers. When he returned the next week, he found a prayer in Latin, a language Sister Carmelina, who had only a fifth grade, did not speak.

The story continues under the advertisement

"I look at all of her books and think she copied them. She's a genius and thinks about me," he says.

"She wakes up and says," You can see anything you want, you won't find it there. "

Then came the "incident in Massachusetts," as Piccinini calls it.

He was working there when a woman in tears told him about her inability to get pregnant. He told her he would ask Sister Carmelina for help. He called his good friend that evening and she asked him to relay the news that the woman was going to get pregnant.

2:10

Pope Francis kisses the southern Sudanese leaders and urges them to keep the peace

Pope Francis kisses the southern Sudanese leaders and urges them to keep the peace

Piccinini says he reluctantly told the woman. A few months later, the woman returned with the news that she was pregnant and later gave birth to a little boy. Her doctors, Piccinini said, were amazed.

He was now convinced that Sister Carmelina was “in harmony with God”.

So Piccinini helped her in 1977, a passionate of St. To get Paul off the cross. More than 300 were packed in a room in the hospital for the ceremony.

Now Sister Carmelina has the support of Catholics across Toronto, including Rev. Frank Carpinelli, who was commissioned as the woman's postulator and was in charge of Sister Carmelina's 10-year probe – she collected her writings, tapes, and testimonials from 60 people who they knew .

The story continues under the advertisement

"We ended up with 10,865 pages of documentation," said Carpinelli.

That filled six bank boxes. And he needed three copies, each document being notarized.

3:02

The emergence of Saint Teresa is the culmination of almost two decades of research

The emergence of Saint Teresa is the culmination of almost two decades of research

"From what I have experienced, I am absolutely convinced that this is a very holy woman," he said.

"Now we are waiting."

The next step is to declare her venerable, which essentially means that she was "a good person to honor as an example," said Cardinal Thomas Collins of the Archdiocese of Toronto.

Collins doesn't think Sister Carmelina has to wait long to become venerable, but after that she needs a few miracles to become a saint.

"Then we ask the Lord to give us a sign that we should rely on these people as exemplary Christians," says Collins. "It's usually a miracle."

A thorough review process begins in the Vatican, which employs a number of people, including medical experts – ideally atheists – and a lawyer, Devil’s Advocate, to poke holes in miraculous claims.

1:20

Vatican opens secret archive of Pius XII

Vatican opens secret archive of Pius XII

The miracles are usually medical in nature and cannot be explained by science, says Carpinelli.

The story continues under the advertisement

As soon as they are satisfied, the person is beatified and declared "blessed". After that, Sister Carmelina would need another miracle to be declared a saint, a process called canonization.

The cardinal says that Sister Carmelina's message is more important than the path to holiness.

"The message is simple: Show love, despite suffering," said Collins.

"I really think that she is a saint. Her holiness was shaped by an illness with love and not with anger. And with that she changed the lives of countless people. From her hospital bed she did more than most others."

© 2019 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR