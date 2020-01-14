The case for a light hand with AI and a hard line for China

NT: I want to stay with protect, because I totally agree with all promotion. I wish there was more advertising. I am completely taken with all the money that you can put into AI, all the great AI research that you can bring here. But that would be boring. But with the protect, I feel that there may be more disagreement. So what could the Chinese government do? I mean, if the Chinese government credibly said, “We no longer use AI to investigate the Uyghurs, we no longer use AI to suppress people and follow demonstrators,” would that change your policy?

MK: Well, if you read the notification that we sent when those companies were added to the entity list, we quote those specific things. So if those in another reality were no longer true, they would not be on the list.

NT: Let’s start with the implications of the entity list. So Huawei, one of the largest Chinese phone manufacturers, will no longer use Android because it is on the list. They are going to develop their own operating system. And actually you go on the floor and talk to other Chinese companies, who say: “I don’t know, we used to really want to work with American companies. We used to want to use Android. I still think it’s great, but like Once Huawei has built their OS, we’re going to use that instead. “So what’s it in the US national interest to suddenly have hundreds of millions of phones around the world that don’t have Android, but Huawei OS?

MK: The better question is, how is it in the US’s interest that Huawei be part of our network and give an access to our technology to an authoritarian regime that has tried to undermine the United States and compete. And I think that’s dramatically more –

NT: But isn’t that different? Can’t you prevent Huawei from being part of our 5G networks without putting it on the entity list?

MK: The entity list is the most logical legal path. And as I said, I think it is crucial for the rest of the world to take a little more knowledge and understand the threats of these companies in particular. Their practices are well documented, from stealing IP and using these techniques around the world. This is not a company with which a rational entrepreneur wants to do business.

NT: How worried are you that one of the implications, you know, is that we at WIRED called the new Cold War, where there is a Chinese technology stack with Huawei 5G, and you know, phones made in China with a Huawei OS. And there is a Western tech stack with Ericsson 5G and Apple, Google, whatever it is. Are you worried when you think of a future in which we can divide ourselves? Or is that just the inevitable consequence of things changing?

MK: I don’t know if it’s an inevitable consequence. I don’t want to postulate that size. But again, I think the truth is that when you’re dealing with players who show this kind of behavior, just ignoring them, ignoring your problem is not the solution. And I think that we as the West in general need to be much more open to the situation we are facing, and some of these operators, and their practices and use of this technology, is something we should be very concerned about to make.

NT: So what’s the best scenario for the relationship between the American and Chinese technology industries over the next five years, for example? Give me the best-case scenario and give me your worst-case scenario.

