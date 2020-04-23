The cartoon’s CEO stresses the lack of demand for Star Wars digital products

Disney’s “Star Wars” manga continues when President Chuck Terceira, president of Diamond Select Toys, confirms that there is a lack of demand for these three films.

As originally reported by Bleeding Fool, Terceira did an interview with Rebel Scum, where he discussed the purchase of Diamond Island’s Green Island (GS).

Terceira is really honest about not being interested in toys.

When asked if there were any plans to continue production of The Last Jedi, Terceira responded: “As you know, what was done before last year, DST has no control. GGL Ltd. has made those decisions, but as I have already said, David is still leading the brand and we know the past.

“I’m going to mention that we’ve seen seven to eight product sales not very strong,” he added.

Terceira explained, “I know that movies like 9 have their own fans, and those fans can say that GG never made the right product or character or format, and they might be right.” .

“However, we can do what we know. For sure the door is not closed to the SPS product and we are working on a few pieces for that Rise of Skywalker Now. “

Terceira notes that they are following closely and listening to fans’ opinions, so if there is a need, we are happy to fill it out.

Rebel Scum’s Chris Wyman then asked if there would be more character products for The Rise of Skywalker as they currently only have the Sith Trooper Mini Bust, Kylo Ren Dreamer Premiere and Kylo Ren. Legends in a three-dimensional collection. In his question, Wyman points out that there are a number of highly requested characters, such as Emperor Palpathen, Patron Montrori, Bliss Babu Frik, Lando and C-3PO.

Terceira replies, “As I said, we’re working on a few things, but I have to ask you, are you sure there’s a lot of demand for the characters requested?”

“There is a general demand for the decline and SW Product is not what it was 10 or 5 years ago.

“It’s not just a giant issue, it’s an industry problem.” It’s not just a GG issue. This brand is very much with Mendore-Dorian & Clone Wars And more new content is coming, but you all know that production runs on collectibles in the past compared to the present. “

“We really want to make a lot of products from this new movie. It’s not like we’re sitting in the back of our desk with our hands thinking about how we can stick with the fans and not make the drop they want, making us money. “

Then Terceira frankly said he didn’t see the need for fans for the comics.

“We haven’t seen enough fans who want to buy this fall. There is a personal love for some of the new actors who make sense to go into production, but for sure we are watching it and maybe more time, your love.” Support for those characters will increase. ”

The lack of demand for Disney trilogy should not be a surprise. The audience does not like the film and has good reason given how the film actively sets out to break and destroy the original trilogy’s icons as well as undo the whole myth of force.

The latest JDD has a 43% listener rating on rotten tomatoes and 4.3 users on metadata.

The Rise of Skywalker has an 86% audience rating on rotten tomatoes, but a 4.8 user rating on metabolism.

Not only did viewers dislike Disney’s new movie, but the company itself reported that their sales for Star Wars plummeted in last year’s third-quarter report.

Third Quarterly Report 2019 read in part:

The increase in our consumer products business is due to an increase in our retail and retail licenses. The increase in merchandising rights is due to higher revenue from carton-based merchandise, partially offset by a decline in merchandise from Star Wars.

In fact, Star Wars merchandise sales have been declining since 2016, and it’s not just merchandise, the whole franchise has fallen, according to the Jedi Temple Archive.

They reported in 2018:

“Star Wars sales have been declining since October 2016 (remember Disney’s fiscal year ends in September).” But not only the goods appear to be affected, as sales of Star Wars books and comic book sales also drop. So the whole of Star Wars seems to be shrinking now.

YouTuber Drunk3PO believes that one of the problems with Disney Star Wars toys right now is the lack of diversity.

He notes that all tripartite figures look the same. He explains, “Ri has the same thing in all movies. Even in the snow suit, she was the same. Wherever she was testing, she was the same. Everything is the same. ”

In comparison, the original triangle has lotions in many outfits from Leia’s slave look to her accessories. “I could put her in different forms to put her in different situations that she would control and where she would run, where she would do her thing,” he explains.

What do you think of Chattara’s comments regarding the lack of demand for Star Wars cartoon characters?

