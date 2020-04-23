The caregiver father-of-11, 56, died of coronavirus just weeks after the birth of his daughter – The Scottish Sun

8

A DAD-OF-Eleven had died of coronavirus just eight weeks after his daughter was born.

Carer Garry Melia, 56, was diagnosed with a deadly germ after suffering a heart attack at his home in Southport, Merseyside.

⚠️ Read us coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates

8

Garry Melia tragically died eight weeks after her daughter, Sienna, was born. Credit: GoFundMe / LisaHumphiries

8

Gary is remembered as a dedicated family man by partner Susan CaunceCredit: GoFundMe / LisaHumphiries

Today’s tribute flows to his father, who is remembered as a “kind and caring man” who loves his children including newborn Sienna.

His colleague, Susan Caunce said: “We are heartbroken as a family and there are no words that can describe how we feel.

“We will get lost without him and the pain will never go away.

“He is a loving family man and the best father to all of our children and a partner who is full of love and devotion to myself.

“He did his best to support us and keep us strong as a family through good and bad times. We were never without.

“He is also the best worker, the heaviest we have ever known, only for his entire family.

“I just hope he can continue to fight to stay with all of us.”

Garry, who is also a popular DJ and chef in the seaside town, died Monday at the Broadgreen hospital in Liverpool, which specializes in treating heart and chest patients.

Susan said that she began to feel sick at home before having a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital.

There, Garry was diagnosed with pneumonia – struggling for a week before tragically dying.

Give now to The Sun’s NHS appeal

Four million NHR BRITAIN staff are at the forefront in the battle against the corona virus.

But while they help save lives, who is there to help them?

The Sun has launched a call to collect £ 1 MILLION for NHS workers. Who Cares Appeals Winning aims to get vital support for staff when needed.

We have collaborated with NHS Charities Together on their Co-19 Appeals who are urging to ensure that the money reaches those who need it.

The sun is donating £ 50,000 and we want YOU to help us raise one million pounds, to help THEM. No matter how small you can do, please donate today here: www.thesun.co.uk/whocareswinsappeal.

8

8

Susan said: “She was taken by Covid-19 after a heart attack and has a fundamental condition that she does not know about.

“He struggled and depended on a ventilator and was there for a week before he died.”

Tragically for his family, Garry was only allowed one visitor because of how contagious the virus was – with Katie’s daughter regularly visiting him.

The family cannot even talk to him because he was unconscious before his death.

Susan said: “He played the Tom Jones song ‘I’ll Never Fall In Love Again’ and told him that we all loved him.

“We just found out about him too.

Garry and Susan have 11 children among them, seven boys and four girls.

The oldest is 27, while the youngest addition to the family came just eight weeks ago with Sienna’s daughter.

MCMANIA

McDonalds addicts queued up to THREE hours after the drive-through reopening

EASY TO DO

Nicola Sturgeon will reveal the government’s plans to get out of the lock today

Exclusive

DRUG COME GOD

The Glasgow murder connected the victim with the cocaine kingpin Stephen Jamieson

Exclusive

FLOUT FOR COUNT

Boxing champion Josh Taylor slams for repeatedly breaking lock rules

BACK IN BUSINESS

B&Q opened 14 Scots stores during coronavirus locking after the trial

Blog Direct

PANDEMY

NIcola Sturgeon outlines a plan to emerge from the lockdown when Taylor breaks the rules

The JustGiving page has now been created by Lisa Humphreys to raise money for the Garry family.

He said: “Gary is a friend to everyone, a father to those who are most important to him along with being a perfect example of how to raise and support a loving family.

“He will be missed by everyone and we are looking to collect a modest amount to help especially at the expense of this difficult time and ongoing support with the family when the virus is very severe.”

8

Baby Sienna was only eight weeks old when her father died. Credit: GoFundMe / LisaHumphiries

8

Susan said the family disappeared without her. Credit: GoFundMe / LisaHumphiries

8

Garry, posing with his twin brother, Kirk, tested positive for the corona virus before he died. Credit: GoFundMe / LisaHumphiries

CRISIS CORONAVIRUS – STAY AT KNOW

Don’t miss the latest news and figures – and important advice for you and your family.

To receive The Sun’s Coronavirus newsletter in your inbox every tea time, register here.

To follow us on Facebook, just ‘Like’ our Coronavirus page.

Get the best-selling newspaper in the UK delivered to your smartphone or tablet every day – find out more.

The family spent 30 hours on the phone talking to father, 76, and could hear him suffer before he died of the corona virus