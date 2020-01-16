The career of former Sydney Roosters and Penrith Mose Masoes in the rugby league is over and may never end after a spinal injury

“If Moses can walk again, it will be a success.

“I don’t want to paint a picture that is all right and he will do things he used to do again. It will be a long way for Moses.

Moses Masoe was seriously injured when he played a pre-season game for Hull KR on Sunday

“I am really proud to know him and to know how he behaved under extreme pressure.

“He is a big, strong man who was very, very happy before the injury and now shows the same qualities. He calms everyone else.”

“Today he left the intensive care unit and is being transferred to Pinderfields, the national spine department for spinal injuries, so that he can go to the best place.

“Only now is he in intensive care and shows you the extent of the injury. It will certainly be better for him to go into a specialized environment now.”

Members of Masoe’s family were flown in from the RFL Benevolent Fund in Australia, and Smith said his condition was a concern for anyone associated with the club.

“Moses has two beautiful daughters here in this country and a young son in Australia who are suffering and worried about their father,” said Smith.

“He has an unborn child on the way.

“There are several ways to measure success, and if you ask his advisor, he can’t tell you exactly what he will be using.

“I know he’s just looking forward to hugging his kids again. If he does, he’s going to be happier than the man he is.”

