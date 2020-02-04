The cannabis company of Whoopi Goldberg goes up in smoke

Gwen Olson
We thought the cannabis would bring crazy stoners together?

Whoopi Goldberg and her business partner Maya Elisabeth close their cannabis brand Whoopi & Maya after four years. And we were told it all went up in smoke because of a break between the couple.

Board member and High Times veteran Rick Cusick told us: “In recent months, Whoopi and Maya wanted to divorce, and the board had worked very hard to try to make some proposals … but we couldn’t get both clients to agree. “

He said the board thought they had found a “win-win” solution to “keep the company,” but that Goldberg sent an email last week saying it was resigning. Cusick said the company was “confused.” But: ‘We are very proud of what we have done. Whoopi was brave when she entered the cannabis room before a series of celebrities followed.

Cusick feels sorry for the brand’s dedicated customers, he said, adding that he didn’t know what caused the dichotomy between partners.

Goldberg told us: “It is with deep regret and sadness that I announce that I have withdrawn as a board member, manager and member of Whoopi & Maya. I am very proud of what we have achieved together and look forward to continuing with other projects in the market. “

The medicinal marijuana line was launched with fanfare in 2016 by “The View” host and Elisabeth, a “canna businesswoman” who has won 11 High Times Cannabis Cup prizes and is behind Om Edibles.

Elisabeth told us in a statement: “This was really a special occasion for which I will always be grateful. We have to help many women with our products and hopefully we can make them accessible again someday! No regrets, only gratitude and forward speed. I wish everyone in the cooperation only the best. “

Goldberg told Vanity Fair at the time of the launch – including “cannabis edibles, tinctures, current frictions and a THC-soaked bath tub” – “I feel that if you don’t want to be high-high, this product is specifically only about itself get rid of discomfort. “And that,” Smoking a joint is fine, but most people can’t smoke a joint and go to work … You can put this in your bag. “

She said earlier that she uses a “vape pen” for glaucoma.

