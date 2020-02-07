The canceled caucus app from Nevada also had major problems

There is a silver lining on the debut of the Iowa caucus app. To prevent a similar election disaster, Nevada has canceled its plans to use an app from the same company as Iowa.

That decision seemed all the better on Friday when a new report from Motherboard revealed that the app was already having serious problems testing the Nevada Democratic Party.

According to the report, when caucus volunteers tried to submit results in a test version of the app, it generated an accountable error message: “Error. Could not send alignment.”

The app gave no other information about what was wrong … and apparently volunteers received the message until this week. The caucus of Nevada is on February 22.

The company behind the app, Shadow, Inc., said the Nevada app was “still in beta test,” and “some errors … were resolved.” They also said the app was on the right day for a “successful roll-out,” but we think we’ll never know.

Problems with an app made for the Iowa Caucus by Shadow, Inc. caused days of confusion about the results of Iowa caucus. Reports about the app showed that it was hurried, insufficiently tested, and not approved by Homeland Security for election security. It has become an example of how tech’s “disruption” of the status quo (in this case the manual counting of line-ups in the caucus systems) can be a disaster when applied to our electoral system and, well, democracy.

Nevada has learned from the mistakes of Iowa and has canceled plans to use its own version of the app the day after the caucus in Iowa. Relief.

