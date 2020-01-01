"The canary sings": Groups alert Steelhead after only one at the annual derby

Loading...

Anglers and conservationists are concerned about the health of one of BC's best known fish species.

Steelhead trout are known as "fish of a thousand fish" by fishermen for their cunning and persistent struggle.

"Kings come here to B.C. to fish for Steelhead, ”John Werring, David Suzuki Foundation scientific advisor and longtime catch-and-release fisherman, told Global News.

CONTINUE READING:

Plastic parts found in Fraser River Steelhead



"You are one of the most fighting elusive fish in the water."

In recent years, they have been abundant on the tributaries of the Fraser River and have been the target of a boxing day fishing run by the Chilliwack Fish and Game Club in the Chilliwack River for 75 years.

1:54

According to the Pacific Salmon Foundation, the time for the Big Bar slide is running out

According to the Pacific Salmon Foundation, the time for the Big Bar slide is running out

It was different this year.

The story continues under the advertisement

“In the past, we usually saw between 10 and 15 fish weighed on the second day of Christmas. There was only one this year. The numbers speak for themselves, ”said Werring.

However, Werring is not the only one affected.

CONTINUE READING:

According to the DFO, many types of salmon that are threatened by the landslide of the Big Bar are not saved



Earlier this year, the Department of Forests and Natural Resources warned of declining reflux from Steelhead and predicted a record low of 134 fish that could return from the ocean to spawn in the Thompson Watershed, while only 62 were expected in the Chilcotin Watershed ,

Thompson Steelhead and Chilcotin Steelhead are also classified as endangered by the Canada Wildlife Status Committee (COSEWIC). According to the agency, the species have declined by 79 percent and 81 percent in the last three generations.

However, the fish are not listed under the Federal Species at Risk Act.

CONTINUE READING:

B.C. Salmon runs are faced with a "significant probability of extinction" due to the landslide in the Big Bar: Officials



The Ministry of Fisheries and Oceans did not respond to a Global News request, but the agency does list the fish as multiple threats, including habitat quality in freshwater and marine environments, and bycatch mortality from salmon fishing.

2:59

Fraser River in danger

Fraser River in danger

In October, a coalition of conservation and sport fishing groups wrote to B.C. Prime Minister John Horgan warned that non-selective fishing in the Fraser River's mate fishery threatened to wipe out the species.

The story continues under the advertisement

"The DFO simply refuses to make these necessary changes, and your ministries involved in working with DFO have been completely ineffective and have been dismissed by DFO," the letter warns.

CONTINUE READING:

Conservationists eye the "heart of the Fraser" to preserve critical fish stocks



Werring believes that climate change, habitat destruction, environmental impacts from mining, salmon farming and overfishing are part of the equation, and that the federal government must work to protect the species.

“It happened on the east coast with the cod stocks. They faded and disappeared, alarm bells rang and nobody noticed, and then the fish disappeared, ”he said.

"I'm just saying the canary is singing at this point."

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) Steelhead Trout (t) Chilcotin River (t) Chilliwack River (t) Endangered Fish (t) Endangered Steelhead (t) Fish (t) Fraser River (t) Steelhead (t) Steelhead In Danger (t) Steelhead Warning ( t) Thompson River (t) news