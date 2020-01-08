The Canadiens play-off hopes anything but a shot with a loss for Red Wings

Loading...

The fat lady makes her song come out of her lungs.

With the exception of a St. Louis Blues-like revival of 2918-19, the Montreal Canadiens Stanley Cup Playoff hopes anything but died in Detroit on Tuesday, with Filip Zadina delivering a potential kill shot in the 57th minute of what was a 4- turned out to be 3 Montreal loss to last place in the NHL Detroit Red Wings.

You know, Zadina, the kid who promised to pursue the Canadiens and the Ottawa senators after they missed the opportunity to take him to the 2018 design.

Zadina, the Czech sniper who was expected to be third, but eventually came sixth to Detroit after Montreal chose Jesperi Kotkaniemi as third, Ottawa fourth for Brady Tkachuk and Arizona Coyotes for Barrett Hayton fifth, said: “I told my agent, or they pass me on, I’m going to fill their nets with pucks. “

How appropriate it would be that he would record the winning goal for the Red Wings this night, extending the current winless streak of Montreal to seven games.

Seven. That is also the number of points the Canadiens follow the Philadelphia Flyers for the second wildcard position in the Eastern Conference.

They are now 10 points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for third place in the Atlantic Division.

But with 38 games left, the Canadiens have enough time to confirm their claim to a lottery attempt in the 2020 Draft, which is being held in Montreal.

Talk about demoralization.

Demoralizing were the Canadiens who took three goals in Tuesday’s game and surrendered.

Demoralizing was watching Franz Nielson – who came in with one goal in his 38 games played this season – scored two goals in less than 17 minutes of ice – time against the Canadiens.

Incredibly demoralizing: Montreal’s 0-3 record against this Red Wings team, which entered the game with only three wins in their last 23 games. This Red Wings team that entered the season after losing eight consecutive games to the Canadiens.

And what about the guys in bleu, blanc et rouge who now have a 1-4-2 record against the Red Wings, Senators and unfortunate New Jersey Devils? That’s just a killer. A seasonal killer.

And then there is this: With the loss to Detroit, the Canadiens dropped to 4-9-2 against opponents of the Atlantic Division.

They fought bravely – never let down despite losing key players Jonathan Drouin, Joel Armia, Paul Byron and Brendan Gallagher – but they die in this race.

And this is not a slow death. It all came apart within a few days.

How much more must Canadiens General Manager, Marc Bergevin, see before concluding what is currently embarrassing for the entire hockey universe?

With so many grounds to earn and four non-play-off teams in front of them in the race, it’s time for the GM to think about who he will sell his selection between now and the February 24 trading deadline.

Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman talk to many people in the hockey world, and then they tell listeners everything they have heard and what they think.

Former Red Wing Tomas Tatar, who leads the Canadiens with 16 goals and 37 points in 44 games, is probably at the top of the list.

If the Slovak sniper was worth the first, second and third rounds for the Vegas Golden Knights on the 2018 deadline, with poorer figures and three years left on his four-year contract of $ 21.2 million, what is he worth now that he has 95 points has produced in 124 games with Montreal and only has one year left? Remember, Tatar is still on the right-hand side of 30 after celebrating his 29th birthday on December 1.

What about 32-year-old Jeff Petry, who is on track to set a career high for a third consecutive season and a year away from his six-year $ 33 million contract that expires? The six-foot-three, 201-pound, right-handed defender has a list of 15 teams to which he cannot be traded, but you must think that Bergevin could still measure his market.

We do not think that the GM would actively shop for Petry without waiting for some substitution, but we know that some teams will come and call.

Ilya Kovalchuk, who had two assists on Tuesday after scoring one in his first game with the Canadiens on Monday, might be able to give the team something decent, as he has a two-way contract with a proportional $ 700,000 that at the end of the season ends.

Nate Thompson has been a usable Canadien since last year’s deadline. A regular veteran who wins faceoffs and kills penalties, he would be a depth player on the ice who plays much higher in the line-up in the room. With an expiring deal of $ 1 million, he would acquire a future asset.

And maybe veterans Dale Weise and Marco Scandella might also get the Canadiens late picks. The team, which is still $ 5.83 million below the salary limit, could even keep some of their salaries in exchange for a higher return than they would normally achieve.

But perhaps Bergevin is not quite ready to throw in the towel – mainly because the Canadians don’t want that.

“We believe in each other in this dressing room,” downtown Max Domi told reporters in Detroit after Tuesday’s game. “We’re going to push each other to endure this, but it’s going to take every man. So from the next game we can do it. We know we can do it. We just have to go outside and execute now.”

However, it is going to do more than their best chance to silence that lady.