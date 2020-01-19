The Canadian Public Health Agency updates warnings following a mysterious virus outbreak in China

Medical personnel transport a patient to Jinyintan Hospital, where patients infected with a mysterious SARS-like virus on January 18, 2020 are treated in Wuhan in central Hubei province in China.

STR / AFP via Getty Images

The Public Health Agency of Canada has updated advice for travelers to Wuhan, China, in the wake of an outbreak of a mysterious virus that killed two people and made dozens of people sick.

The Chinese New Year starts on January 25 and the number of travelers is expected to increase. The agency said the risk is low for Canadians visiting Wuhan, but precautions must be taken.

At Canadian border points there are planned additional measures to be implemented in the coming week, including messages on arrival screens at the international airports of Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver; Recalling travelers from Wuhan to inform a border officer if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms and an additional question about health screening to be added to electronic kiosks, the public health agency said in a statement

So far this month, two men in their sixties have died of breathing problems in Wuhan following the outbreak of a pneumonia-like illness. The disease is a new strain of coronavirus, which belongs to the same family as the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

Most cases are linked to the Huanan Seafood Market (also known as Wuhan South China Seafood City and South China Seafood Wholesale Market), which was closed from January 1 for cleaning and disinfection. However, some cases are not linked to this market and the source of the virus is still unknown, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Screening measures have been implemented in some neighboring countries for passengers arriving from Wuhan. There have also been reports of people who were infected with the corona virus outside of China and who had recently traveled to Wuhan.

The health institute’s notification to the Canadian public remains at level 1, advising them to take the usual travel precautions, such as routine vaccinations and reminders about the importance of hand washing. Travelers to Wuhan are advised to take precautionary measures against respiratory and other diseases while traveling and to seek medical assistance if they become ill.

Travelers are also warned to avoid risky areas such as farms, markets for live animals and areas where animals can be slaughtered; avoid contact with animals, live or dead, including pigs, chickens, ducks and wild birds; to avoid surfaces with animal excrements or secretions and to avoid contact with sick people, especially if they have fever, cough or breathing problems.

“Spending time in large crowds or crowded areas can increase the risk of getting sick,” said a travel health report from the agency, the federal agency responsible for public health, preparedness and response to emergencies, and control and prevention of infectious and chronic diseases .

In a statement sent in response to questions from this newspaper, the Public Health Agency said the risk for Canadians is low because Canada has no direct flights from Wuhan and the number of travelers arriving indirectly from Wuhan is low. Canada also has a number of standard border measures to prevent the introduction and spread of communicable diseases in Canada, the statement said.

When a traveler shows signs and symptoms of a contagious disease upon arrival, Canada Border Services Agency officials or airport and airline personnel may contact a quarantine officer 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Usually a border officer designated as a screening officer under the Quarantine Act is the first point of contact and performs preliminary screening of the traveler based on criteria – such as fever or signs of fever, cough, difficulty breathing, rash and other symptoms – developed by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The officer then conducts a more detailed assessment by asking additional questions about the traveler’s symptoms and confirming information about the traveler’s country of origin and possible exposure to a contagious disease, according to the statement from the Public Health Agency. If there is a potential risk to public health, the quarantine officer may order the traveler to be transported to the hospital or to report to the local public health authority.

“Access research alone is not a guarantee against the possible import of this new virus, but is an important public health tool during uncertain periods and part of a multi-tier government response strategy,” the statement said.

