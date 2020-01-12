The Canadian province has withdrawn the warning for a nuclear incident

TORONTO – The Canadian province of Ontario sent a warning message on Sunday about an unspecified “incident” at a nuclear power plant just east of Toronto – to report later that the message had been sent incorrectly.

The first emergency message sent to cell phones from residents in the region said the incident had occurred at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station, although it added that there was no abnormal release of radioactivity from the station and that people did not have to take protective measures.

More than an hour later, Ontario Power Generation later sent a message with the message “was wrongly sent.” There is no danger to the public or the environment. No further action is required. The text message was also pushed on television screens.

Pickering Mayor Dave Ryan said he demanded a full investigation into the error.

“Like many of you, I was in great trouble getting this emergency call this morning. Although I am relieved that there was no real emergency, I am upset that such an error has occurred. I spoke to the province and demand that a full investigation be conducted, “Ryan said through Twitter.

Mayor of Toronto, John Tory, joined him and tweeted that “there are far too many unanswered questions.”

Pickering, opened in 1971, was planned to be decommissioned this year, but the province has promised to keep it open until 2024. Decommissioning now begins in 2028.

It generates 14 percent of Ontario’s electricity and, according to Ontario Power, is responsible for 4,500 jobs throughout the region.

It has experienced several previous incidents. In 2011, according to local authorities, a failure of the pump seal caused the spill of more than 73,000 liters of demineralized water in Lake Ontario, but without significant risks to public health.

In 1994 the installation was automatically switched off after a defective valve had caused 132 tonnes of heavy water. It was the first time that a Canadian nuclear reactor had to use the emergency cooling system to prevent fuel overheating,

