The Canadian Pospisil falls into the hands of Monfils in the final of Open Sud de France

MONTPELLIER, France – Vasek Pospisil from Vancouver lost Sunday to Gael Monfils 7-5, 6-3 in the final of the Open Sud de France on Sunday.

Pospisil had hoped to win his first ATP Tour trophy in his second final. The 29-year-old defeated second seed David Goffin of Belgium in three sets to reach the championship game.

“It was an incredible week,” said Pospisil. “I have achieved great victories and I feel that I am definitely improving week after week. I will now try to rest, take a few days off and get ready for the next event.”

Pospisil participated in the competition ranked 132nd on the ATP Tour, while Monfils is world number 9. Monfils now has a 6-0 head-to-head record over Pospisil and won 12 consecutive sets.

It is Monfils’ third victory over the tournament, which won earlier in 2010 and 2014.

A French player has won the Open Sud de France for eight of the last 10 tournaments. Tomas Berdych (2012) from the Czech Republic and German Alexander Zverev (2017) beat both French opponents in their final appearances.

Monfils earned 250 ATP ranking points while Pospisil collects 150 points.