Canadian offensive lineman Dariusk Bladek did not dress for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the west final.

But Bladek still wants to play on the prairie.

“I really wanted to be out there with my boys. I was very successful on the field with my unit and my players.” We lost to a team that I thought we were perfectly capable of beating, ”Bladek told The Rod Pedersen Show.

“I also knew that I wasn’t going to be re-signed and, above all, how things ended. I wasn’t sure where it was going.” Honestly, the only unfortunate situation where I couldn’t really play much at the end of the season for any reason. “

Bladek was the eleventh choice in the second round of the 2017 CFL draft. He dressed for eleven games in 2019 and started with eight games either left or right. The 25-year-old played 45 games for the riders on his first CFL contract, which lasted three years.

“You just don’t know when this could become a visitor site instead of a home. You didn’t expect to lose, and when it’s over, it’s over,” said Bladek.

“I want to be back. I would love to be in Saskatchewan again. I have the feeling that there have been many years in which we have been neglected. I love what we did there. “

Born in Florian, played football at Bethune Cookmam University and became a Canadian citizen in 2016 after casually mentioning to a Calgary Stampeders scout that his mother Joyce was born north of the border. Bladek is an aspiring free agent and a valuable asset as a national player with starting experience.

“We started talking, but it’s very, very little at the moment,” said Bladek. “We are still waiting for our first offer from them. I hope it is good and we can work something out.”