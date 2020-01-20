The Canadian Milos Raonic wins the suspended game to start playing at Australian Open | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

29-year-old Raonic was sidelined for much of the second half of last year due to various injuries, thereby damaging his rankings (which was number 3 of the best career in 2016), but says he is doing well feels in Melbourne.

“I was able to train for six or seven consecutive weeks without obstacles, no setbacks. I was grateful for that, “Raonic said. “I came out and could play in Doha and train for Doha, here without training.

“It has been happy so far.”

Giustino, 150th in the world, made his debut in Grand Slam. He boarded after Radu Albot from Moldova dropped out due to an injury.

The Australian Open is the only Grand Slam Raonic that has not been missed at least once since becoming a professional. He has reached the quarterfinals three times, including last year, and the semifinals once.

Raonic is Canada’s first player to advance this year. The Canadian CEO Denis Shapovalov, the number 13 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., Was disrupted on Sunday by Marton Fucsovics in Hungary.

Raonic plays the winner of a match between world nr. 36 Cristian Garin from Chile and No. 82 Stefano Travaglia from Italy. Garin led 6-4. 6-3, 1-1 before the game was suspended on Monday. They would restart the game later on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday number 20 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime from Montreal will make his main debut in the Australian Open against the Latvian qualification Ernests Gulbis.

Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil will be the last Canadian man to play his first round match when he meets Croatian veteran Ivo Karlovic.

And Leylah Annie Fernandez, the only Canadian in the women’s singles draw, is scheduled to compete with American Lauren Davis in a first round bout.

The 17-year-old from Laval, Que., Won three games last week to qualify for her first Grand Slam.

Top Canadian Bianca Andreescu, the reigning US Open champion, withdrew from the Australian Open due to a knee injury.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 20, 2020.

The Canadian press